IT & Digitalization – Timly Brings Structure to Asset Management

From Chaos to Control: How Timly Is Revolutionizing IT Asset Management

With Timly, companies can automate (...) tasks and establish a single, transparent source of truth for all their IT assets.” — Fitim Mehmeti

ZüRICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In many organizations, IT asset management is still plagued by data chaos instead of transparency. Hardware, software licenses, contracts, and user information are often scattered across multiple systems. Many teams still rely on complex Excel spreadsheets or opaque manual lists – a time-consuming process that leads to data gaps, security risks, and compliance issues.With its cloud-based 360° asset management solution, Timly Software AG provides a central platform where all IT assets – from laptops and servers to software licenses, accessories, and contracts – can be digitally mapped and managed. This gives IT administrators a complete overview of every asset throughout its entire lifecycle, including locations, ownership, maintenance intervals, and license durations.“Many IT departments spend countless hours tracking devices, updates, or warranty periods,” explains Fitim Mehmeti, Co-Founder of Timly. “With Timly, companies can automate these tasks and establish a single, transparent source of truth for all their IT assets.”Timly’s Key Features and Benefits:- Centralized Management: All devices, software licenses, and contracts in one unified platform.- Automated Reminders: Stay on top of maintenance, warranty, and license renewals.- Easy Documentation: All changes and responsibilities are securely logged and audit-proof.- Mobile Access: Access inventory data anytime via app or browser.Organizations benefit from reduced administrative workload, improved compliance, and enhanced IT security – thanks to clear processes and full data transparency.About TimlyHeadquartered in Zurich, Timly Software AG has been developing intelligent software solutions for asset and inventory management since 2020. Timly provides companies with an easy way to digitally organize their equipment, licenses, vehicles, and tools – across all locations. Numerous customers from the IT, industrial, and public sectors rely on Timly to save time, ensure compliance, and minimize downtime through smart digital asset management.👉 More information: www.timly.com/en

