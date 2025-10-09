HB Strategies Enhances 50 State Lobbying Practice with Addition of Jasmine Lane as Principal

Our 50 State team has become an essential resource for organizations that need sophisticated state-level advocacy on a national scale.” — HB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HB Strategies today announced the addition of Jasmine Lane as Principal in its 50 State practice group, the firm's specialized team of state lobbyists that serves as a dedicated national lobbying hub for client organizations navigating the complex landscape of state-level policy and regulation.Jasmine brings more than ten years of government affairs experience managing multi-state lobbying efforts and will expand the 50 State team's capacity to provide clients with seamless integration into their organizational structures as an on-demand state-level extension."Our 50 State team has become an essential resource for organizations that need sophisticated state-level advocacy on a national scale,” said Andy Blunt , CEO of HB Strategies. "Jasmine's track record of managing complex, multi-state policy initiatives exemplifies exactly what makes this practice successful. She understands how to translate national objectives into effective state-level action while maintaining the strategic coordination that produces winning results."Jasmine most recently served as State Government Affairs Manager at ITG Brands, the nation's third-largest tobacco manufacturer, where she championed company policy objectives nationwide, tracked legislation across multiple states, and orchestrated strategic meetings between decision-makers and stakeholders. Prior to that role, she represented clients in technology, gaming, and nonprofit sectors as a lobbyist with a multi-state government affairs firm. And earlier she advanced electrified commercial trucking and power generation policy as Government Affairs Manager at Hyllion in Austin, Texas.The 50 State practice offers scalable solutions through three service tiers, ranging from focused legislative tracking and risk assessment to comprehensive nationwide coverage with proactive policymaker education and relationship building with key organizations including the Democratic and Republican Governors Associations and state Attorney General networks.Jasmine’s expertise managing Fortune 500 government affairs operations positions her to help clients navigate both legislative and executive branch opportunities. She has successfully led grassroots campaigns, secured program funding, and built coalitions to advance client priorities while preventing harmful legislation from impacting their interests.A Missouri native, Jasmine earned dual degrees in Political Science and International Studies from the University of Missouri. She serves on the Mizzou Alumni Association Kansas City Chapter Board of Directors and the Missouri CASA Board of Directors. She is also an active member of the National Black Professional Lobbyist Association and volunteers as a head coach for Girls on the Run Greater Kansas City Chapter.About HB Strategies 50 StateThe HB Strategies 50 State team provides clients with a comprehensive national lobbying platform that manages multi-state objectives in an organized and effective way. The practice delivers on-demand expertise and real-time advocacy across all fifty state capitals, serving as a seamless extension of client government affairs teams. From legislative tracking and regulatory monitoring to full-scale engagement and executive branch advocacy, the 50 State team strategizes and implements public policy solutions while identifying market-changing opportunities.About HB StrategiesEstablished in 2018 by CEO Andy Blunt and COO Gregg Hartley, HB Strategies operates thirteen offices across the United States. The firm maintains a comprehensive network of state lobbyists with capital offices in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. The HB Strategies Federal Government Affairs group serves clients from Washington, D.C. and is ranked among the top performing lobbying firms, while its Public Affairs practice operates from St. Louis. Former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt leads the firm's Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington, a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.

