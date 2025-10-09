Sunlight Solutions Launches Aurora: A Breakthrough in AI-Powered Insurance Technology

Aurora by Sunlight: Smarter automation, faster workflows, and Sunny—your AI assistant for data-driven insurance. Available now.

FRANCE, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Smarter, Faster FutureSunlight Solutions is excited to announce the launch of Aurora, a major platform release that brings powerful new capabilities to insurers navigating today’s fast-paced, data-driven landscape. Aurora introduces intelligent automation, streamlined workflows, and a modernized user experience—designed to help insurance teams work smarter, respond faster, and deliver more value to their customers.From underwriting and billing to claims and customer engagement, Aurora enhances every layer of the Sunlight platform with practical innovations that make a measurable difference.Introducing Sunny: Your AI Assistant for InsuranceAurora also marks the debut of Sunny, Sunlight’s embedded AI assistant. Sunny is designed to help insurers make sense of the growing volume of data they manage every day—policies, claims, documents, risk models, and customer interactions. As data complexity increases, so does the need for intelligent support.Sunny steps in as an intelligent co-pilot, helping users navigate their daily tasks, retrieve relevant documents, and offer recommendations across a wide range of risk scenarios. It’s a smarter way to work—one that turns information into insight and helps teams act with clarity and confidence.Platform HighlightsAurora brings smarter automation and sharper decision-making to the Sunlight platform. With intelligent document processing, insurers can accelerate quote and claim creation while reducing manual effort. A redesigned risk scoring engine improves underwriting precision, and predictive tools offer deeper foresight into claim costs for better financial planning. On the billing side, enhanced anomaly detection and real-time actions help teams proactively resolve issues, reduce leakage, and improve operational efficiency. These enhancements enable our customers to manage the entire insurance lifecycle with greater speed, clarity, and data-driven confidence.It’s a release built for performance, scale, and simplicity.“Aurora is a meaningful step forward for our customers,” said Florence Lamour, Chief Product Officer at Sunlight Solutions. “We’ve focused on solving real problems—making it easier to manage complexity, uncover insights, and move quickly. Sunny is a key part of that vision, helping insurers turn data into decisions and deliver better outcomes across the board.”AvailabilityAurora is available now to all Sunlight Enterprise customers. The Sunlight team is available to provide further information, schedule live demonstrations, and support onboarding for insurers and partners ready to explore what’s next.

