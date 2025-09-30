Sunlight Solutions Powers VHV Assurance, Delivering a New Platform Ready to Support Growth Ambitions

Empowering VHV Assurance’s growth: a new digital platform delivers agility, efficiency, and security for the future of construction insurance.

PARIS, FRANCE, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VHV Assurance, French branch of VHV Allgemeine, historical German construction insurance mutual, has successfully gone live with a next-generation digital platform codeveloped with Sunlight Solutions, a global insurance software provider.Changing a core system is never “just an IT project.” For insurers, it means touching the very spine of a business that never stops supporting brokers, issuing policies, handling claims, closing the books, passing audits. Many hesitate. VHV Assurance leaned in — and went through this transformation in less than a year.Why VHV Assurance chose Sunlight SolutionsVHV Assurance’s decision was guided by a clear ambition: answer the needs of a young branch while setting the platform to allow for the growth ambitions to unfold. This, with the continued challenge of maintaining the day-to-day operations fully operational. Sunlight Solutions stood out for its ability to combine automation with cost-effectiveness, intuitive user approach, flexibly to interconnect with both French and German systems, allow for growth and related increased data management while optimizing tasks. Beyond technology, the partnership promised speed of execution and an approach designed to adapt to evolving needs rather than locking the client into rigid processes.The result was a complete overhaul of VHV Assurance’s insurance IT ecosystem, from underwriting to accounting, with 13 products launched, full process digitization, and a unified data foundation delivering real-time visibility.“We now have a consolidated data foundation that allows for improved portfolio steering and better real-time status review. The implementation of Sunlight has changed our way of working, for the better.” — Elisabeth Pinquier, Country Manager, VHV AssuranceA Partnership Built on Trust and AgilityThe project’s success was rooted as much in the way it was run as in the technology itself. Transparency and trust shaped every step, with close communication, rapid feedback loops, and a true “test & learn” spirit that left room for adjustments along the way. The teams were stable, highly available, and worked side by side with VHV to guide adoption step by step.This approach proved essential to navigate the natural challenges of a transformation of this scale. Together, the teams progressively strengthened agile practices, clarified priorities step by step, and managed the intense workload before go-live with a steady, structured rhythm. Differences of perspective were addressed constructively and resolved quickly, ensuring that the project never lost momentum.“Sunlight Solutions isn’t just a tech upgrade — it’s a strategic growth engine. It powers VHV Assurance’s core operations, adapts quickly to change, and delivers the insights needed to navigate complexity and stay ahead.” — Mahdi Chihab, Project & Delivery Manager, Sunlight SolutionsVisible Impact and a Replicable ModelWhile the engagement and resilience of the teams remain high through the transformation, the launch has shown tangible benefits right from the start: transparency of integrated data from underwriting to accounting booking. VHV Assurance teams are now autonomous in underwriting, claims handling and accounting. Linking all key functions together has improved efficiency. Further enhancements will support the growth while increasing efficiency gains.Beyond the immediate benefits, the project established a model that can be replicated in future programs: strong and stable teams, efficient alignment of viewpoints, quick and informed decision making, and a fast immersion into the client’s business context. Dedicated points of contact streamlined exchanges, while Sunlight’s product continues to evolve, with innovations such as an AI assistant already in the pipeline.Security and the Road AheadThe platform is designed to insurance-grade standards, with fine-grained access controls, encryption, audit logging, disaster recovery, and EU data residency. It aligns with best practices in IT governance and operational risk management and is prepared for evolving frameworks such as DORA.With phase one now live, VHV Assurance and Sunlight Solutions are continuing their collaboration to extend functionality and unlock new sources of value — accelerating VHV Assurance’s position in construction insurance and setting a new benchmark for digital innovation in the industry.About VHV AssuranceVHV is a reference insurer in the French construction market and a member of the VHV Group. It serves construction firms, craftsmen, project owners, and intermediaries with a comprehensive offering and a network of specialized partners. (Corporate boilerplate to be validated: headcount, footprint, key figures, year founded, etc.)About Sunlight SolutionsSunlight Solutions is a core insurance software provider dedicated to the insurance industry. Its platforms help insurers, brokers, and MGAs tackle performance, compliance, and digital transformation challenges with confidence. With a global footprint and a commitment to security, agility, and operational resilience, Sunlight Solutions partners with clients to turn complexity into opportunity — and vision into value.

