HOLZ 2025 – Fehr Braunwalder & Timly: Experience Digital Tool Management Live

HOLZ 2025 Timly Complete overview with the Timly inventory management software

Digital Tool Management in Focus: Fehr Braunwalder and Timly Showcase How Craft Businesses Can Optimize Their Processes at HOLZ 2025

ZüRICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From October 14 to 18, 2025, everything at HOLZ 2025 in Basel will revolve around innovations for the woodworking industry. Among the exhibitors: Fehr Braunwalder AG – a leading supplier of tools, machines, and fittings – together with its official technology partner, Timly Software AG. Together, they will demonstrate how digital tool and machine management works in practice.Many companies still struggle with paperwork, Excel spreadsheets, or unclear responsibilities. Tools go missing, maintenance dates are forgotten, machines stand idle – leading to lost time and unnecessary costs. This is where Timly comes in.With its cloud-based 360° inventory software, Timly enables businesses to digitally record and manage all assets – from tools and vehicles to operational equipment.Key benefits at a glance:- Mobile & cloud-based inventory management : Access all assets anytime, whether in the office, workshop, or on site.- Transparent administration: Responsibilities, locations, and maintenance cycles are automatically documented.- Efficient maintenance planning: Automatic reminders ensure that no inspection or calibration is overlooked.- Prevent losses: Clear visibility significantly reduces the number of missing or damaged tools.Visitors can experience the solution live in Hall 1.1, Booth C30, and discover how Fehr Braunwalder and Timly are shaping the digital future of craftsmanship.About TimlyFounded in 2020 and headquartered in Zurich, Timly Software AG offers a cloud-based platform for digital inventory and asset management . With Timly, companies can centrally and securely manage tools, machines, vehicles, IT assets, and other equipment – accessible anytime and anywhere. Countless organizations across crafts, industry, healthcare, and the public sector already rely on Timly to digitize processes, use resources more efficiently, and gain full transparency throughout the entire lifecycle of their assets.👉 More information: www.timly.com/en

Timly at Holzbau Bühlmann

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.