La Plage by Ebru Sile Goksel and Ipek Eris Ugurlu Wins Gold in A' Graphics Industry Awards

La Plage

Vintage-Inspired Brand Identity Captures Nostalgia and Sophistication, Earning Prestigious Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced La Plage by Ebru Sile Goksel and Ipek Eris Ugurlu as the Gold winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This esteemed recognition highlights the exceptional creativity, innovation, and impact of La Plage within the graphic design industry.La Plage's award-winning brand identity resonates with both industry professionals and consumers, showcasing the power of effective visual communication. By bridging vintage aesthetics with modern sophistication, the design aligns with current trends while offering a fresh perspective. This recognition underscores the importance of thoughtful and well-executed graphic design in creating memorable brand experiences and driving industry standards forward.The La Plage brand identity stands out for its seamless fusion of 1950s beach nostalgia and contemporary elegance. Vintage-inspired illustrations, bold typography, and a refined color palette of terracotta, green, and gold create a timeless aesthetic that captivates audiences. Playful slogans and whimsical scenes enhance the design's charm, while advanced printing techniques elevate its tactile appeal. Every visual element contributes to a cohesive narrative, immersing viewers in a world of coastal allure and artistic expression.This prestigious recognition from the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award serves as a testament to Studio Born's commitment to excellence and innovation. The award not only celebrates the outstanding achievement of La Plage but also motivates the design studio to continue pushing creative boundaries and setting new industry benchmarks. By earning this international acclaim, Studio Born reinforces its position as a leading force in the graphic design community.La Plage was designed by the talented team at Studio Born, including Creative Directors & Designers Ebru Sile Goksel and Ipek Eris Ugurlu. The project also involved the expertise of Haldun Kırkbir for photography, Focus Print for printing, and Architag for interior design. Copywriting, styling, and art direction were handled by the Studio Born team. The client for this award-winning project was La Plage No.14 - Restaurant&Bar.Interested parties may learn more about the La Plage brand identity and its creators at:About Studio BornStudio Born is an independent design studio based in Miami and Istanbul, specializing in branding, packaging, and graphic design. Founded by the design duo Ebru Sile Goksel and Ipek Eris Ugurlu in 2017, Studio Born is passionate about transforming good ideas into exceptional design. The studio approaches each project with dedication, seeing brands as close friends and their work as inspiring memories. With a focus on powerful identity, Studio Born aims to create meaningful journeys through their designs.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and significantly impact their target audience. Winners of this award are noted for their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to exceed expectations in the fields of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. Receiving the Golden A' Design Award is a remarkable achievement that showcases a design's outstanding qualities and potential to shape future trends in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements and showcases pioneering designs on a global stage. The competition, now in its 17th year, is open to entries from all countries and is judged by a world-class panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. By participating in the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to gain international recognition, contribute to the advancement of the field, and inspire future trends. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at https://goldengraphicsawards.com

