Wormy by Szabolcs Nemeth Wins Gold in A' Camping Gear Awards

Wormy

Innovative Compact Fishing System Recognized for Outstanding Design and Functionality

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of camping gear design, has announced Wormy by Szabolcs Nemeth as the Gold winner in the Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design category. This exceptional compact fishing system has been recognized for its outstanding design, functionality, and innovation within the competitive camping gear industry.Wormy's Gold A' Design Award win is significant not only for Szabolcs Nemeth but also for the camping gear industry and its customers. This innovative design aligns with current trends and needs, offering a versatile, durable, and portable solution for fishing enthusiasts. Its unique features and benefits make it a standout product that advances industry standards and practices.What sets Wormy apart is its modular design, allowing for customization and adaptability to various fishing styles and locations. The central element, a CNC-machined aluminum reel seat with a removable trigger, accommodates both upper and lower-positioned reels. The threaded shaft hole enables the attachment of various handles, while the socket at the other end of the reel seat's axis allows for the fitting of different spring poles. This unparalleled versatility makes Wormy suitable for casting from shore, fishing from boats, kayaks, or SUPs, as well as ice fishing and snorkel fishing.The Gold A' Design Award recognition for Wormy serves as motivation for Szabolcs Nemeth and his team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This win may inspire further exploration and advancement in the field of compact and modular fishing equipment, fostering a new era of versatile and user-friendly designs.Interested parties may learn more at:About Szabolcs NemethSzabolcs Nemeth, born in 1971 in Keszthely, Hungary, obtained a master's degree in graphic design from the Hungarian Academy of Arts & Design in Budapest in 1997. As a Hungarian Design Award winner and an expert in industrial property rights, industrial design, crowdfunding, and visual communication, Nemeth carries out comprehensive design activities in his own companies. His innovative designs have received international patent protections in the world's largest markets.About Wormy Global Ltd.Wormy Global Ltd. aims to create a compact fishing rod that meets the challenges of being multifunctional, small, and durable, similar to a multi-tool or a Swiss army knife. The goal was to design a rod with several usage options while maintaining the smallest possible size and minimum weight for durability. The modular design allows for customization and adaptability to various fishing styles and locations, making it a versatile and user-friendly product.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. Winners are selected based on a rigorous blind peer-review process by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, Camping Gear industry experts, journalists, and academics. The award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers in the Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the award is now in its 17th year and is dedicated to recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Through a rigorous selection process, the A' Design Award aims to showcase pioneering designs on an international stage, honoring creative minds and promoting global appreciation for the principles of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldencampinggearawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.