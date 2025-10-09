Maize by New Elegant Co., Ltd. Wins Gold in A' Jewelry Design Awards

Maize

Exquisite Hair Jewelry Piece Inspired by Maya Mythology Earns Prestigious Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of jewelry design, has announced New Elegant Co., Ltd. as a gold winner in the Jewelry Design category for their exceptional work titled "Maize". This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Maize design within the jewelry industry, positioning it as a remarkable achievement in design excellence.The Maize hair jewelry piece holds particular relevance for both the jewelry industry and potential customers. Its innovative design, which seamlessly blends cultural symbolism with modern artistry, aligns with the growing trend of incorporating meaningful narratives into wearable art. By drawing inspiration from the rich heritage of Maya mythology, Maize appeals to consumers seeking jewelry that tells a story and connects them to ancient traditions.Crafted from rare and treasured deep green Guatemala Jade, the Maize design features an intricately carved Maize God figure at its center, surrounded by delicate, semi-translucent petals. This unique combination of materials and design elements creates a striking visual impact that sets Maize apart in the market. The incorporation of 18K gold plating adds an extra layer of luxury and reinforces the design's structural integrity, ensuring both beauty and durability.The recognition bestowed upon Maize by the A' Jewelry Design Award serves as a testament to New Elegant Co., Ltd.'s commitment to excellence and innovation. This achievement is expected to inspire the brand's future projects, encouraging them to continue pushing the boundaries of jewelry design while staying true to their roots in cultural heritage and symbolism. As Maize gains international exposure, it has the potential to influence emerging trends and set new standards within the industry.Maize was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team at New Elegant Co., Ltd. The project was led by Director Wei-Liang Chou, with designers Aditya Cipta Sugandha and Jian-Cheng Pan contributing their expertise to create this exceptional piece of jewelry.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Maize design by visiting its dedicated page on the A' Design Award website:About New Elegant Co., Ltd.New Elegant Co., Ltd. is a creative studio based in Vietnam that integrates diverse disciplines and cultures to provide end-to-end services in furniture design, production, and quality control. By leveraging the latest technologies and an extensive product design database, they aim to enhance the development of new designs, production methods, and solutions for their customers while reducing lead times.About MODEMAYAMODEMAYA is a fine jewelry brand under New Elegant Co., Ltd., specializing in high-end designs that blend elegance with artistry. With a strong foundation in design expertise, each creation showcases exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. As part of New Elegant Co., Ltd., MODEMAYA embraces innovation and creativity, offering statement pieces and timeless classics that redefine the essence of fine jewelry.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a significant recognition granted to designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and impact within the jewelry design category. Winners are selected based on a rigorous evaluation process that considers criteria such as innovative concept, artistic expression, craftsmanship excellence, material selection, wearability and comfort, design aesthetics, functional efficiency, sustainability and ethical sourcing, cultural relevance, commercial viability, uniqueness and originality, technical proficiency, visual impact, emotional engagement, integration of precious stones, adaptability to trends, durability and longevity, packaging design, user experience, and brand identity consistency. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence in jewelry design, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Organized across all industries, the competition welcomes entries from visionary jewelry designers, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, leading brands, and influential players worldwide. By participating in the A' Jewelry Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be acknowledged for their exceptional design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place by honoring remarkable achievements and promoting the principles of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://jewelry-design-award.com

