This Week in Construction: Top News, Blogs, Case Studies, Videos & Industry Trends – October 9, 2025

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• Ground Breakers Stage Announced for CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026• Ontario Home Builders Recognized for Excellence at 2025 OHBA Gala• New national awards to celebrate the people who keep Canada’s construction industry running• Episode 13: Progress, not perfection: Digital Adoption in AEC• Importance of Strategic Planning for Startups In Construction• Hazelview Leads Canada’s Multi-Family Sector in ESG Performance for Second Year• Morguard Partners with CENGN and Nokia to Advance Smart Building Technologies• Keeping ERP Costs in Check for Mid-Sized Construction Companies• Introducing Insights Agent — Schedule intelligence made accessible• Make No Mistake: Slim Margins Require Doing It Right the First Time• Discover the KEITH Freight RunnerSystem at ADM Toronto• Transparency builds accountability: How pulling back the curtain builds stronger crews and better results• Graham Construction Awarded Contract for 78 Avenue LRT Bridge Project• Data Lake Ingestion Best Practices• The Spirit of Partnership: Building A New Future with Indigenous Communities• PCL Construction’s Charity Golf Tournament Raises $250,000 for Edmonton’s Food Bank• Prompt-Payment Rules Aim to Boost Fairness and Cash Flow in B.C. Construction• Pitt Meadows Plumbing Appoints Gordon McDonald as Construction Design ManagerStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

