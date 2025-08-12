Healthark Announces RWEsearch & Health Innovation Summit 2025 – A Global Virtual Gathering from September 9-11, 2025

RWEsearch & Health Innovation Summit 2025 - Register now!

Healthark announces RWEsearch & Health Innovation Summit 2025: a global virtual summit driving bold ideas in RWE, AI, & healthcare transformation—register now.

With RWEsearch & Health Innovation Summit 2025, we aim to bring together global leaders to share insights & co-create solutions that can transform healthcare delivery & evidence generation worldwide.” — Dr. Purav Gandhi

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the resounding success of the inaugural RWEsearch Virtual Annual Summit 2024, with 1800+ registrations, 1100+ attendees, 45+ speakers, participation from 30+ organizations across 10+ countries and 190+ cities in India, Healthark is set to return with its second edition.This three-day summit will convene leading voices from life sciences, healthcare, MedTech, and global capability centers (GCCs) to tackle some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities shaping healthcare worldwide.Speakers from renowned organizations, including Novo Nordisk, Bayer, AstraZeneca, BMS, Deloitte, and many more, will bring diverse perspectives and deep expertise to the conversation.“The healthcare landscape is evolving faster than ever, and collaboration is key to solving its most complex challenges,” says Dr. Purav Gandhi, Founder & CEO of Healthark. “With the RWEsearch & Health Innovation Summit 2025 , we aim to bring together global leaders to share insights, challenge assumptions, and co-create solutions that can transform healthcare delivery and evidence generation worldwide.”This year’s edition will present four dedicated tracks, designed to address both global and region-specific challenges. Focusing on Africa, Middle East, and India, each track will dive deeper into real-world evidence (RWE), clinical research, AI, and healthcare delivery.The Core Themes will spotlight four priority areas shaping the future of healthcare: improving diversity in clinical trials, validating fit-for-purpose data in the AI era, harnessing AI and automation to deliver meaningful impact, and navigating dynamic markets and regulatory landscapes.The Africa, Middle East, and India Tracks will bring to the forefront region-specific opportunities, challenges, and models of innovation tailored to local health systems and contexts.A dedicated Global Capability Centers (GCC) Track will delve into how GCCs are catalysing healthcare transformation through sustainable innovation, AI-powered operations, talent and procurement shifts, and strategic expansion into emerging Tier 2 locations.Building on the strong foundation of its first edition, RWEsearch & Health Innovation Summit 2025 is poised to be a defining platform for shaping the future of healthcare. By uniting global leaders and innovators, the summit will foster collaboration, spark bold ideas, and drive forward-thinking strategies that create lasting impact for patients and health systems worldwide.Registrations are now open for RWEsearch & Health Innovation Summit 2025—secure your spot today and be part of this global conversation shaping the future of healthcare. Register here For more information, please visit Healthark or follow the summit updates on LinkedIn.

