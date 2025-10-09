BCR Cyber Hires Krystal Bailey Dixon as Controller

Krystal Bailey Dixon, Controller, BCR Cyber

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCR Cyber , a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity training and job placement services, has hired Krystal Bailey Dixon , CPA as company Controller.In this new role, Dixon will work with BCR Cyber’s executive team, overseeing the day-to-day accounting, budgeting, and financial reporting for BCR Cyber. Also joining BCR Cyber’s team are Donte Fordham and Amber Shaw. Both graduates of BCR Cyber’s Intrusion Countermeasures Education & Training (ICE-T) program, Fordham and Shaw will assist in program and training operations for the company.“BCR Cyber has made tremendous strides in helping to develop Maryland’s IT and cyber workforce by providing access to both advanced experiential training and education technology, and well-paying employment opportunities,” says Spector. “Dixon’s professional skills and vast accounting background will be instrumental to managing BCR Cyber’s financial strategy as we expand our mission here in Maryland and explore additional markets around the country.”Dixon brings more than 20 years of accounting and financial experience to BCR Cyber, serving with several companies and organizations of note, including KPMG and Howard University. She earned both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in accounting from the University of Maryland, College Park.For more information about BCR Cyber, visit www.bcrcyber.com About BCR CyberEstablished in 2017, BCR Cyber (formerly Baltimore Cyber Range) is dedicated to delivering exceptional training solutions to both government and commercial clients. BCR Cyber has trained thousands of individuals and successfully placed over 83 percent into employment. The BCR Cyber Range is the first such facility in the world specifically dedicated to workforce development in the cybersecurity sector. BCR Cyber provides trainees with the most advanced cybersecurity strategies and techniques in an environment that simulates real threats in real-time. The range's hands-on training encompasses cyber threat detection, compromise mitigation, and system remediation, and is complemented by placement services.

