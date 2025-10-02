100 Women in Finance Announces 13th Annual Hong Kong Gala Honoring Lisa Johnson

Proceeds from the Gala benefit LaunchMe, 100WF’s mentorship program connecting students and early-career professionals with mentors.

HONG KONG, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 100 Women in Finance (100WF), a global non-profit organization that serves professionals in the finance and alternative investment industries, will host its 13th Annual Hong Kong Gala on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at Cloud 39 at The Henderson. The event will welcome more than 250 industry leaders from across the region.Proceeds from the Gala will benefit the 100WF Hong Kong Foundation, with 2025 fundraising dedicated to LaunchMe , a structured six-month mentorship program that connects students and early-career professionals with seasoned executives. The program has already matched hundreds of participants with mentors, helping them build career readiness, accelerate advancement, and gain lasting confidence.The evening will also feature the presentation of the APAC Industry Leadership Award to Lisa Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Eldridge Capital Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. Johnson, with more than 25 years of leadership experience across Asia, co-founded the 100WF Singapore Chapter and serves on the 100WF Global Council.“The work that 100WF and specifically, the LaunchMe program, does to connect young professionals with mentors is imperative in fostering the next generation of successful women in finance,” said Johnson. “I’m honored to receive the 100WF APAC Industry Leadership Award and look forward to celebrating the organization’s achievements in November.”The Gala will celebrate leadership, mentorship, and community while advancing programs that foster the next generation of leaders in global finance.About 100 Women in Finance100 Women in Finance is a global nonprofit membership organization established in 2001, committed to strengthening the global finance industry by empowering women to achieve their professional potential at every career stage. The organization’s membership spans 30+ locations worldwide and is fueled by a network of over 600 global volunteers and corporate partners who collaborate to deliver education, peer engagement, and impact initiatives. Guided by Vision 30/40, 100 Women in Finance aspires to shape the future of leadership in finance, aiming for women to hold 30% of senior investment and executive roles by 2040. Visit 100women.org to learn more.###

