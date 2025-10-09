7 Weeks Until SPiCE TheReunion 2025 – India’s Gaming Comeback Story

GOA, INDIA, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With just seven weeks to go, the countdown is on for SPiCE TheReunion 2025 , taking place on 25 – 26 November in Goa, India. Amid recent developments in India’s gaming sector, this year’s theme, “The Comeback Story: Rebirth and Resilience in India’s Gaming Future,” will unite policymakers, operators, investors, regulators, legal experts, and technology innovators for two days of dynamic discussions and high-level networking.Over the course of the event, participants will examine how India’s gaming industry can adapt, innovate, and demonstrate resilience in an evolving regulatory landscape – while seizing opportunities in esports, casual gaming, and international expansion.Exclusive Pre-Event Insights from Priya Ahlawat, Founder, Jumping Play StudioAhead of SPiCE TheReunion 2025, we asked Priya Ahlawat, Founder of Jumping Play Studio, to share her perspective on what makes this gathering so special and what she is most looking forward to in Goa.Reflecting on her experience, Priya remarked:“I had the pleasure of attending SPiCE Goa 2023, which was an enriching experience both professionally and personally. It opened doors to valuable business connections and even lasting friendships. I’m excited to be part of SPiCE TheReunion 2025 as it promises to bring the industry’s best minds together once again, fostering collaboration and future partnerships.”On how her entrepreneurial journey has shaped her outlook, she shared:“My journey in gaming began in 2018, when I took the bold step of founding Jumping Play. Each day since has been an opportunity to learn, grow, and connect with incredible peers. It has taught me the value of persistence, adaptability, and passion in building something meaningful.”When asked about what makes teams thrive, Priya emphasised empowerment:“Teams thrive when they’re trusted and empowered. Giving people ownership, the freedom to experiment, and the confidence that their ideas matter brings out their best. For me, it’s also about understanding your people and creating a bond beyond work.”On advice for new entrepreneurs, she encouraged openness and positivity:“Keep an open mind for learning, embrace challenges, and build strong connections. This industry is dynamic and ever-evolving, and passion makes all the difference. If you genuinely love what you do, every day feels exciting and full of possibility.”Looking ahead to the event, Priya summed up her hopes for delegates:“I hope everyone experiences the true spirit of connection that SPiCE is known for – where networking goes beyond business cards and turns into meaningful conversations and lasting relationships.”EXPERIENCE INSIGHTS FROM DISTINGUISHED SPEAKERS:Anurag Biswas, Director, ZEDI ESPORTS PRIVATE LIMITEDKazim Rizvi, Founding Director, The DialogueNikhil Tiwari, Director, AllAxes Pvt. Ltd.Priya Ahlawat, Founder, Jumping Play StudioRavi Sharma, Retainer, Price Waterhouse & Co LLPRucha Rana, Co-Founder & Director, Game InsiderSandhya Vasudevan, Board Member & Fintech Chair, TiE BangaloreSb Rathore, Founder, Promotion BazaarShweta Bharti, Managing Partner, Hammurabi & Solomon PartnersAND MANY MORE.5 Key Topics Not to MissCharting the Future of Gaming in India: New Legislation and Opportunities in Esports & Casual GamingBuilding India’s Gaming Ecosystem: Mergers, Acquisitions & Strategic PartnershipsPlaying by the Rules: Compliance, Player Protection & Integrity in GamingBeyond India’s Borders: Global Perspectives on Risk and InnovationThe Rise of Esports: Capitalising on New Opportunities Post-RMG BanWhat You’ll ExperienceSPiCE TheReunion 2025 is a movement celebrating resilience, innovation, and renewal, offering attendees exclusive insights into regulatory change and opportunities to explore new business models and connect with decision-makers from across the ecosystem. Highlights include “The Comeback Story” Luncheon, a gathering that honours industry resilience and future opportunities, and the renowned SP’iCE’ Breaker Party, where networking comes to life in a relaxed and engaging setting.Secure your place today and be part of India’s comeback story.View the agenda and register here: https://www.spiceseries.com/spice-reunion

