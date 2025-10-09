Shana Greenbaum and Healthy Fresh Meals Recognized Among Nation’s Top 100 Small Businesses

Shana Greenbaum, founder of Healthy Fresh Meals

Solving a problem for families catapults female entrepreneur to the top.

HYATTSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October is National Women’s Small Business Month, making it a great time to explore what helps make female entrepreneurs successful. One woman, Shana Greenbaum, has climbed the ranks in growing her small business from the ground up, transitioning from a small family setting to becoming a regional powerhouse, and is now being honored as a Culture Champion.

“I’m thrilled to be named to the top 100 list and proud of how the business has flourished,” said Shana Greenbaum, founder of Healthy Fresh Meals, a home delivery meal prep service. “We look forward to seeing what comes our way in the near future and beyond.”

Healthy Fresh Meals was recently named one of the 2025 Honorees in Culture Champions, an annual list of the 100 brightest small and mid-sized businesses in America compiled by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Founded in 2016, the company has grown to employ over 20 staff members and become a leader in the Washington, D.C. area for healthy meal prep services.

The company was founded by Greenbaum, who was raised to value healthy eating by her mother, a professional bodybuilder. Nutrition was instilled in her from a young age and remained a cornerstone of her lifestyle into adulthood. As she built her career, Greenbaum noticed that eating healthily didn’t come easily for many families and seniors who lacked the time, energy, or access to fresh ingredients.

Determined to make a difference, she transformed her love of healthy cooking into a thriving business. She developed a plan and menu to deliver balanced, delicious meals directly to local families. Unlike takeout, Healthy Fresh Meals provides fresh, home-style dishes made with high-quality ingredients at affordable prices. Customers can choose from a weekly online menu, knowing each meal is prepared by professional chefs, fresh—not frozen—and delivered right to their door. The impact has been far-reaching. Healthy Fresh Meals gives families more quality time together, reduces stress, and helps people stay on track with health goals.

Through her journey, Greenbaum has learned valuable lessons that she hopes will inspire other women entrepreneurs. Her advice includes:

• Have a strategy. Define what kind of growth you want—more clients, higher revenue, or expanded services. Set measurable goals and re-evaluate them regularly to stay on track.

• Network intentionally. Surround yourself with other women entrepreneurs. Seek out meaningful, women-focused networking opportunities where collaboration and mentorship can flourish.

• Focus on branding. Build strong, clear branding that communicates your purpose and helps customers easily connect with your story and mission.

• Build a strong team. Success isn’t achieved alone. Hire people who share your values and commitment to quality. A great team strengthens reputation and customer loyalty.

• Scale services. Growth is easier when there’s something to scale. Explore ways to expand your offerings—through packages, partnerships, or regional expansion—to reach new audiences.

“It’s a great feeling to solve a problem for people and know you’re helping them live healthier lives,” said Greenbaum.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, women are major drivers of new business creation. Between 2021 and 2023, an average of 440,000 new business applications were filed each month nationwide—a 45% increase over the previous four-year period.

Healthy Fresh Meals offers a home-delivery meal prep service for residents in the Washington, D.C. area, including Virginia and Maryland, with plans for expansion. The company features a rotating weekly menu prepared by a team of professionally trained chefs, offering well-balanced options for adults and children alike. Choices include meals designed for athletes, along with high-protein, low-carb, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, and other specialized options. There are also breakfasts, lunches, dinners, family meals, and healthy treats—with no subscriptions required.

About Healthy Fresh Meals

Founded by Shana Greenbaum, Healthy Fresh Meals takes the stress out of healthy eating by delivering fresh, chef-prepared meals right to your door. The company offers a wide variety of nutritious options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, all designed to make healthy eating simple and enjoyable. Greenbaum grew up eating healthily and wanted to help other busy families do the same. Today, the company proudly serves Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, with plans to expand its reach. To learn more or see the full menu, visit https://www.healthyfreshmeals.com.

