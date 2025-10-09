Nurturing You Women’s Health & Wellness Hosts Fall Menopause Nutrition & Hormone Workshop on October 9 in Corona, CA

We’re focusing on practical, personalized steps women can put into practice immediately—so they enter 2026 feeling energized, informed, and in control of their health.” — Dr. Leita Harris

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nurturing You Women’s Health & Wellness will host an intimate Fall Menopause Nutrition & Hormone Workshop led by Leita J. Harris, MD and partnering nutrition coach Audrey. Designed for women navigating perimenopause and menopause, the small-group session delivers clear, evidence-based guidance on hormones, nutrition, and sustainable weight management in a supportive, interactive setting.“Fall is the ideal time to reset before the holidays,” said Dr. Leita Harris, founder of Nurturing You Women’s Health & Wellness. “We’re focusing on practical, personalized steps women can put into practice immediately—so they enter 2026 feeling energized, informed, and in control of their health.”During the two-hour program, attendees will explore common symptoms of perimenopause and menopause and learn how to interpret hormone testing and treatment pathways. The workshop pairs medical insight with straightforward nutrition strategies—what to eat and when—to support energy, mood, metabolism, and sleep. Participants will also gain a clear overview of clinician-guided weight-loss options and discover how movement, stress management, sleep hygiene, and—when appropriate—medication can work together to improve outcomes.The workshop is ideal for women in perimenopause or menopause, as well as anyone preparing for this stage and seeking expert, evidence-based guidance. Guests can expect personalized takeaways to use right away, a stronger grasp of hormone and weight-management options, and renewed motivation with a realistic plan to finish the year strong.Event Details-When: Thursday, October 9, 5:00–7:00 PM (PDT)-Where: Nurturing You Women’s Health & Wellness, 802 Magnolia Ave, Suite 209, Corona, CA 92879-Hosts: Leita J. Harris, MD (OB-GYN) and Audrey (Partnering Nutrition Coach)-Format: In-person, small-group workshop (limited seating)-Arrival: Doors open at 4:45 PM; program begins promptly at 5:00 PM-Parking: Free on-site parkingRegistration: Nurturing You Women’s Health & Wellness, 802 Magnolia Ave, Suite 209, Corona, CA 92879. Reserve your spot to take the next step toward balanced hormones, sustainable weight loss, and vibrant health.

