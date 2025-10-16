TAM Development awarded with the prestigious title of Best Employee Engagement Initiative, Saudi Arabia 2025

TAM Development is well-versed in running programmes and initiatives to boost employee engagement. Human Capital, considered to be the fundamental asset of the company. This thought process has attracted the attention of the jury at the International Business Magazine, which has declared them the winner of the title TAM Development, a Saudi-based company, specializing in the integration of digital solutions and advisory services was recently awarded the title, ‘Best Employee Engagement Initiative Saudi Arabia 2025’ by International Business Magazine.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAM Development, a Saudi-based company, specialising in the integration of digital solutions and advisory services, was recently awarded the title, ‘Best Employee Engagement Initiative Saudi Arabia 2025’ by International Business Magazine. The Dubai-based online business portal announced the award title after scrutinising the Company’s various parameters.

The company’s exceptional strategy in cultivating a dynamic and culturally inclusive workforce, while emphasising comprehensive employee well-being and enabling them to contribute with commitment, has resulted in a motivating workplace environment. Human Capital, considered to be the fundamental asset of the company. This thought process has attracted the attention of the jury at the International Business Magazine, which has declared them the winner of the title.

TAM Development is well-known for creating innovative programs that elevate employee engagement and foster a culture of knowledge exchange. Initiatives such as the Knowledge Sharing Sessions, Knowledge Lab workshops, and the Morning Café provide employees with opportunities to share insights, learn from one another, and strengthen collaboration. These platforms ensure that every team member, whether newly onboarded or highly experienced, has the chance to contribute, learn, and grow.

Additionally, TAM allocates an annual training budget that empowers employees to choose development programs aligned with their career aspirations. Internal offerings such as consulting toolkits, training and the Engagement Management Bootcamp further enhance professional, leadership, and communication skills. Together, these initiatives highlight TAM’s commitment to cultivating a workplace where knowledge flows, skills are sharpened, and employees thrive.

The company fosters work-life balance and overall well-being through initiatives that support both physical and mental fitness. Celebrations like Saudi National Day and Founding Day allow employees to connect with national culture and shared pride. The company also introduced Labayh, a service for mental health support, while internal squads organise activities that enhance collaboration, spark innovation, and promote knowledge sharing. Expert-led training programs and next-generation tools further empower employees and strengthen their confidence.

After the announcement, TAM Development expressed gratitude for the exceptional recognition, stating, “Awarding this prestigious award inspires us to reach even greater heights in the realm of employee engagement initiatives.”

Shankar Shivaprasad, Chief Editor and CEO of International Business Magazine, congratulated the Company on the achievement and said, “TAM Development truly deserves the prestigious title of Best Employee Engagement Initiative Saudi Arabia 2025, having fully met and exceeded all the criteria established for the recognition. I extend my heartfelt wishes for their continued advancement and innovation in championing employee welfare, recognising them as the cornerstone and driving force of the successful organisation.”

About TAM Development

TAM Development is a Saudi publicly listed company specialising in the integration of digital solutions and advisory services, among the most trusted locally for leading innovative transformation from strategy to implementation across both the public and private sectors. TAM Development Co. has been partnering with over 50 government entities, supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

https://tam.sa/

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine, headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, is a premier digital news platform that caters for the audience comprising investors, C-suite executives, key industry stakeholders, impactful policymakers and government officials. Our publication delivers in-depth coverage, current business innovations and thought-provoking insights across a diverse array of sectors, including Banking, Insurance, Investments, Wealth Management, Trading, Technology, Education, Healthcare, Tourism, Real Estate, FMCG and beyond. We have a good presence on social media, having 19k subscribers with more than 300,000 views in a month, crossing 4.2 million views on average annually.

https://intlbm.com/

