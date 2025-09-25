Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait-Egypt Recognized for Excellence in Banking and Leadership

ABK-Egypt has a a top-notch Contact Center that operates round the clock 7 days a week. The Group’s strong management coupled with its focused strategy have contributed to its stability and continued growth and expansion across the region as well as its success in building strategic alliances with world-class partners. This recent award showcases the Bank’s relentless efforts towards achieving excellence and its capability to deliver advanced corporate banking solutions that meet the highest standards and strengthen customer trust This recognition highlights the Bank's outstanding efforts in offering integrated financial solutions to support its corporate customers. Mr. El-Salawy’s forward-thinking approach has not only revolutionized ABK-Egypt’s operating model, service standards and product potofolio but also fostered a culture of innovation within the bank.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Egypt (ABK-Egypt) has been recognized as the "Best Corporate Banking Services in Egypt 2025" by International Business Magazine culminating its remarkable success since it started operating in the Egyptian market. This recognition highlights the Bank's outstanding efforts in offering integrated financial solutions to support its corporate customers. The Bank offers a diverse range of services, including securitization, cash management, corporate bond underwriting, and syndicated financing. These offerings, combined with exceptional customer service, have cemented ABK-Egypt’s position as a leading provider of corporate banking solutions in the country.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Khaled El-Salawy, CEO & Managing Director of ABK-Egypt, expressed his pride in receiving this prestigious recognition, stating: “This recent award showcases the Bank’s relentless efforts towards achieving excellence and its capability to deliver advanced corporate banking solutions that meet the highest standards and strengthen customer trust. Our ongoing vision is to redefine corporate banking in Egypt, emphasizing a strong ethical framework while leveraging technology to enhance our services”.

Mr. El Salawy emphasized that this recognition is a testament to the dedication and expertise of ABK-Egypt’s professional team. He added: ”We are committed to investing in digital transformation and expanding strategic partnerships to ensure providing sustainable value to customers. This award is not only a reflection of the service quality we provide but also our continuous effort to adapt to evolving client expectation. We also believe that the constant pursuit of innovation is essential as one of the key drivers of sustainable growth, and we look forward to achieving more success stories over the coming years.”

He further noted that during 2024 and 2025, ABK-Egypt remained focused on contributing to the growth of the national economy across all sectors, as the Bank’s corporate banking and syndications arm played a pivotal role in affirming the Bank’s position as a strong player in the Egyptian market. The Bank was keen on expanding its business by focusing on key sectors and providing integrated services that supported the growth of these businesses. Additionally, The Bank signed several cooperation protocols and alliances to grant credit facilities to large institutions across various sectors, which positively impacted ABK-Egypt’s corporate portfolio.

In the same context, Mrs. Nevin Wefky Deputy CEO, Wholesale Banking Said: “In 2024, The Bank’s corporate loans portfolio grew by EGP 46.19 billion compared to December 2023, showing a remarkable growth rate of 52%. This unprecedented growth rate was made possible by the skilled calibers, who were able to meet the rising needs of corporate customers from across all sectors and help them cope with challenging economic conditions by extending professional advice and availing financing solutions that ensure these institutions grow their revenues, expand their businesses, and achieve their strategic goals.”

Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Khaled El-Salawy, CEO & Managing Director of ABK-Egypt and winner of the "Banking CEO of the Year – Egypt 2025", ABK-Egypt has played A significant role in transforming the financial landscape in Egypt. Over the past few years, Mr. El-Salawy has implemented a strategic vision that blends ethical banking practices with innovative product offerings, positioning ABK-Egypt as a leader in the corporate banking sphere.

Mr. El-Salawy’s forward-thinking approach has not only revolutionized ABK-Egypt’s operating model, service standards and product potofolio but also fostered a culture of innovation within the bank. His dedication to mentorship and employee development has resulted in a highly skilled team of professionals, ready to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

To strengthen its relationship with customers, ABK-Egypt has expanded its geographical footprint, increasing its branch network to 46 branches across 19 governorates in Egypt. Additionally, several branches have been equipped to provide accessible banking services for customers with disabilities, in line with the Central Bank of Egypt’s financial inclusion initiative.

Shankar Shivaprasad, CEO and Chief Editor of International Business Magazine stated that “These accolades highlight ABK-Egypt’s unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and its significant role in boosting economic growth through offering innovative financial services. He also adds that ABK-Egypt’s contributions, spearheaded by Khaled El Salawy, pave the way for a new era in Egypt's banking sector, making it a critical player in the nation’s financial future.”

Since ABK-Egypt started its operations in Egypt, it remained committed to understanding market demands and contributing to the development of the financial sector in full alignment with the efforts of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE). And hence, the Bank will continue to deliver on its growth strategy that aims at growing its corporate portfolio across various sectors and reinforcing its role as a trusted banking partner.

About Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Egypt (ABK-Egypt):

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait – Egypt (ABK-Egypt) is one of the leading banks in the Egyptian market, having established a strong presence and achieved remarkable growth across all financial performance indicators.

ABK-Egypt offers a full range of banking and financial services that enable growth and economic progress, serving the needs of individual customers, large corporates, and small to medium enterprises through a dedicated team over 2,000 employees and a wide network of 46 branches, 119 ATMs. And a top-notch Contact Center that operates round the clock 7 days a week.

ABK-Egypt is part of Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait Group that was establishment in 1967 in Kuwait and has progressed to become one of the leading banks in the region. The Group’s strong management coupled with its focused strategy have contributed to its stability and continued growth and expansion across the region as well as its success in building strategic alliances with world-class partners.

www.abkegypt.com

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a global publication focused on delivering in-depth news, insights, and analysis on the world of business, finance, economics, and industry trends.

https://intlbm.com/

