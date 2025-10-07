Bold Prime Limited Wins Prestigious 'Best Forex Broker Asia 2025' at International Business Magazine Awards

Bold Prime's Exclusive Mobile App for all Forex Brokers to make trading easy Exclusive offer from Bold Prime for its clients. Avail the 30% offer on bonus with deposits for a year. Grab it before it expires! Avail the Bold Prime's Primestart Bonus offer and get USD 30 for first initiatives you take with Bold Prime. Limited Period Offer! Bold Prime Limited, a pioneer in the CFD brokerage industry, has been awarded the "Best Forex Broker Asia 2025" by International Business Magazine, recognizing its commitment to innovation, technology, and accessibility in retail forex trading The company has earned praise for its platform’s cutting-edge technology, competitive trading conditions, and strong customer support — all tailored to empower traders across Asia.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold Prime Limited, a pioneer in the CFD brokerage industry, has been awarded the "Best Forex Broker Asia 2025" by International Business Magazine, recognizing its commitment to innovation, technology, and accessibility in retail forex trading.

The Award highlights Bold Prime’s continued excellence in offering institutional-grade performance with retail-level ease of use. The company has earned praise for its platform’s cutting-edge technology, competitive trading conditions, and strong customer support — all tailored to empower traders across Asia.

Pushing Boundaries in Retail Brokerage

Bold Prime’s vision centers around making financial markets accessible to everyone. By combining high-speed execution, tight spreads, and seamless functionality, the firm continues to attract traders from a variety of backgrounds. With more than 27 types of Forex CFD pairs, commodities, and shares available, the platform ensures ample choice and opportunity.

The company’s mission — to provide a world-class trading experience underpinned by innovation — is exemplified in its newly launched Bold Prime mobile app, now available on both iOS and Android. This app allows users to trade anytime, anywhere, bringing the full suite of Bold Prime services to their fingertips. With real-time market data, swift trade execution, and integrated account management, the app enhances flexibility and accessibility for retail and professional traders alike.

Award Criteria and Jury Evaluation

The International Business Magazine jury evaluated several key criteria, including:

- Low spreads and best-in-market pricing

- Rapid execution of trades

- 100% secure fund transfers and deposits

- Diverse trading options with seamless user experience

These benchmarks reflect Bold Prime’s dedication to excellence in the online trading space.

Leadership Insights

Teng, Asia’s Regional Director of Bold Prime, expressed gratitude during the award ceremony:

“We are thankful for this recognition from one of the most reputable international digital magazines. Our commitment to using cutting-edge technology and delivering exceptional customer service has helped us achieve this milestone. This award is a testament to our team’s hard work and our mission to make trading accessible and profitable for all.”

Shankar Shivaprasad, Chief Editor and CEO of International Business Magazine, commented:

“Through its strong motto of providing the best trading services, Bold Prime has given a new dimension to online trading. Their product “Prime Max” provides maximum benefits to the traders such as increasing the profits with minimum investment, flexible options to expand trading strategies. The management is committed to implement recent technologies to ensure safe and secure trading for the customers when it comes to transfers/deposits. All these factors are instrumental in Bold Prime winning the award.”

About Bold Prime

Bold Prime Limited is a global CFD brokerage firm focused on making institutional-level trading available to retail clients. The company is dedicated to innovation, offering a robust trading ecosystem supported by a 24/7 customer service team. With its new mobile app, Bold Prime is now more accessible than ever — enabling clients to trade securely, efficiently, and with confidence across all major devices.

Website: https://boldprime.com

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online news publishing company with a major group of audience that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government bureaucrats. Our online news platform carries news articles from the Banking, Insurance, Investments, Wealth Management, Trading, Technology, Education, Healthcare, Tourism, Real Estate, FMCG, and more. We get more than 300,000 views in a month, and we cross 4.2 million views on average annually. On the social media front, we have over 19k followers and likes on Facebook, over 1,400 followers on Twitter, 8,000 followers on LinkedIn, and over 5,000 subscribers on YouTube.

https://intlbm.com/

