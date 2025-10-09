Healthy For Life Foods and Inovia Pharmacy Announce Partnership to Introduce Jaca® Allulose to Premier Apothecary

Jaca allulose sweetener package showcased with freshly baked muffins in a modern bakery setting. Jaca rare sugar Jaca allulose sweetener package displayed with fresh fruits in a modern kitchen setting.

Jaca® Allulose Boosts Health at Inovia Pharmacy with Rare Sugar Sweetness, Offering Diabetic-Friendly & Keto-Friendly Options for Health Conscious Customers

We’re beyond excited to offer Jaca through this strategic partnership with Inovia Pharmacy, a cornerstone of health and wellness in Bakersfield.” — Pete Ferrari

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy For Life Foods, the innovator behind Jaca® rare sugar , is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Inovia, a distinguished pharmacy located at 9902 Brimhall Road in Bakersfield, California and 13752 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar, California. This collaboration brings Jacaallulose, a groundbreaking zero-calorie sugar, to the pharmacy’s carefully curated selection of health-focused products, enhancing the wellness experience for customers. Jaca allulose , a rare sugar derived from fruit, is renowned for its ability to replicate the taste and texture of traditional sugar while offering 0 net carbs and a 0 glycemic index, making it ideal for Keto and Diabetic diets. Unlike sweeteners or substitutes, Jaca is a true sugar that cooks, bakes, and browns like conventional sugar. It boasts 90% fewer calories than traditional sugar, holds FDA GRAS status, is California Proposition 65 compliant, is NON-GMO, NSF Certified, FODMAP-friendly (does not cause gastric distress), is Kosher & Halal Certified, is Vegan, does not promote tooth decay, and, is gluten free. Jaca also reduces appetite, promotes weight loss, inhibits fat absorption, and reduces body fat (Clinical Trial data). Despite its paradigm shifting benefits, allulose remains relatively unknown in the U.S., with less than 15% of Americans aware of this rare ingredient, according to the International Food Information Council (IFIC).At Inovia Pharmacy, known for its dedication to health, quality and superior customer service, Jaca will be prominently featured with information that highlights its versatility. As a trusted community pharmacy, Inovia serves health-conscious individuals seeking premium products. This partnership aligns with Healthy For Life Foods’ mission to combat obesity-related illnesses and Inovia Pharmacy’s commitment to providing innovative, health-focused care to its customers.“We’re beyond excited to partner with Inovia Pharmacy, a cornerstone of health and wellness in Bakersfield,” said Pete Ferrari, Founder of Healthy For Life Foods. “Introducing Jaca to this great staple in the community allows us to share our vision of healthier, delicious nutrition with good people who want to get and stay healthy. We look forward to seeing Jaca enhance Inovia’s offerings and exploring future opportunities to collaborate.”“Partnering with Healthy For Life Foods is an excellent opportunity to elevate our pharmacy’s commitment to health,” said Yasser Haykal, Co-Founder, CEO of Inovia Pharmacy. “Jaca introduces a revolutionary sugar to our shelves, enabling customers to create delicious, guilt-free foods and beverages that support their wellness goals. We’re eager for a lasting partnership that delights our customers and redefines healthy living.”Jaca rare sugar will be available at Inovia Pharmacy starting in October of 2025, just in time for Halloween treats, desserts, drinks, and more. Customers can explore the pharmacy’s offerings during operating hours, from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM Monday through Friday and from 10:00 AM to 6 PM on Saturdays. For more information about Jaca, visit www.jacasugar.com About Healthy For Life FoodsHealthy For Life Foods is transforming the sugar and sweetener industry with Jacapowered products ( www.jacasugar.com ). Dedicated to combating obesity-related illnesses, the company promotes Health & Wellbeing through its SuperSelf™ Program and community initiatives via its nonprofit, The Foundation for Nutritional Equality. Based in Delray Beach, FL, Healthy For Life Foods is a pending B Corp committed to purpose-driven action.Jacarare sugar is poised to replace traditional sugar as the ultimate sweetener, empowering people to enjoy the sweetness and texture they love without compromise. This is the sugar we should have had all along…About Inovia PharmacyInovia Pharmacy, located at 9902 Brimhall Road in Bakersfield, California, and 13752 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar, California is a leading community destination for high-quality, health-focused products. Offering a curated selection of wellness goods, the pharmacy serves health-conscious customers, complementing its comprehensive pharmaceutical services focused on helping people stay healthy and happy.Media Contact:Healthy For Life FoodsEmail: info@jacasugar.com

Jaca Founder Interview on the Floor of NYSE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.