SuperSelf Podcast Series Launches with Bold Mission to Redefine Health & Wellness

SuperSelf Podcast Series launch July 10th! Pete Ferrari & experts debunk health myths, share tips for vibrant living. Sponsored by Jaca rare sugar.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dawn Of A New Era To Find A Better Quality Of LifeThe SuperSelf Podcast Series , a groundbreaking new platform dedicated to transforming lives through authentic health and wellness insights, officially launches on July 10, 2025, and is proudly sponsored by Jacarare sugar ( www.jacasugar.com ).This innovative series, hosted by entrepreneur and motivational force Pete Ferrari , is set to disrupt the wellness space by delivering unfiltered, science-backed knowledge and real-life experiences to empower listeners to reject myths, trust their instincts, and embrace vibrant living.The SuperSelf Podcast Series is more than a podcast—it’s an integral part of a movement. With the accompanying SuperSelf Lifestyle Enrichment Program modules available for free download on the Jacawebsite; the series is designed to cut through the inertia of social media misinformation, and, tackle pressing issues in health and wellbeing. From debunking scams surrounding supplements, diet foods, and sugar-free products to optimizing individual approaches to nutrition, fitness, lifestyle, and mindset. Featuring insights from world-class experts - including doctors, super athletes, nutritionists, and trainers - SuperSelf delivers actionable strategies to help listeners unlock their full potential.The production kicks off with two electrifying debut episodes: “Beware the False Prophets,” which exposes common health industry myths, and a riveting dual cast with holistic medical doctor Dr. Jeff Wulfman, offering a deep dive into integrative health practices. These episodes set a tone that promises to challenge conventional wisdom and inspire cathartic change.Meet Pete Ferrari: A Voice of Resilience and TransformationAt the helm of the SuperSelf revolution is Pete Ferrari, an entrepreneur whose life story is a testament to the power of grit and reinvention. Almost 50 years ago, Pete faced unimaginable adversity. At age 10, his father was killed and this plunged his family into poverty, with hunger and desperation as constant companions. As a frail young boy, he endured relentless bullying, enduring beating after beating from other kids – every day. But at 16, Pete discovered his “superpower”: nutrition and fitness. By lifting weights and prioritizing healthy eating—initially only to defend himself—he not only reshaped his body but rewired his self-esteem, self-reliance, self-discipline, self-respect and self-belief. Thus, Pete’s SuperSelf was born.This pivotal moment sparked a lifelong passion for helping others unlock their potential through mind, body, and soul optimization. With nearly 40 years of experience building paradigm-shifting companies, Pete has become a sought-after voice in health and entrepreneurship. His upcoming book, Just Jump: Create Your SuperSelf, chronicles his journey and offers a roadmap for conquering adversity with fearless action and unshakeable purpose.Pete’s dynamic presence has captivated audiences across major platforms. He’s appeared on Fintech TV at the New York Stock Exchange, starred on Health Corner on KPix 11 in NYC, and shared his insights in Forbes Magazine. His commanding stage presence has electrified packed venues, from the Microsoft Campus in Seattle to Austin’s Capital Factory. A seasoned podcast guest, Pete has inspired listeners on Navigating Growth, Startup Sensations, Market Plate, iHeart Radio, Passage to Profit, and Appetite Ventures.A Call to Action for Podcasters and InfluencersThe SuperSelf Podcasts are a rallying cry for podcasters, influencers, and thought leaders who share a passion for truth and transformation. The series invites collaboration with those eager to spark change in the health and wellness space. Interested parties are encouraged to:• Step into the Spotlight: Become a guest on SuperSelf and inspire listeners with your expertise in health, nutrition, fitness, or mindset.• Host Pete Ferrari: Invite Pete to your podcast to unpack his extraordinary journey, the science of nutrition, and the life-changing lessons from Just Jump: Create Your SuperSelf.“SuperSelf is about empowering people to take control of their health and their lives,” says Ferrari. “We’re here to challenge the status quo, expose falsehoods, and provide real, actionable insights. This is a movement for anyone ready to leap fearlessly towards creating the best version of themselves.”Join the Health RevolutionReady to ignite change? Contact Pete Ferrari to collaborate, book an appearance, or learn more about the SuperSelf movement. The podcast is available on major platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and iHeart Radio, with new episodes dropping weekly.About The SuperSelf Podcast SeriesThe SuperSelf Podcast Series, sponsored by Jaca rare sugar , is a breakaway platform dedicated to health, wellness, and personal growth. Hosted by Pete Ferrari, the series features top experts and unfiltered insights to empower listeners to live vibrant, authentic lives.About Jaca Rare SugarJaca rare sugar is redefining healthy living with its innovative, low-glycemic sugar replacement, technically called Allulose. Jaca is Diabetic friendly, has 0 net Carbs / 0 Glycemic index, has 90% less calories than sugar, has FDA GRAS status (Generally Recognized As Safe), is California Proposition 65 compliant, is NON GMO, is NSF Certified (National Sanitation Foundation), is FODMAP friendly (doesn’t cause IBS), is Kosher & Halal Certified, is Vegan, does not promote tooth decay, is Gluten Free Certified, is Starch, Peanut, Dairy, Preservative, Yeast, Wheat, Grain FREE, is Keto, Paleo, Primal friendly, reduces appetite (Clinical Trial data), promotes weight loss (Clinical Trial data), inhibits fat absorption by the body (Clinical Trial data), reduces body fat (Clinical Trial data), and has NO aftertaste.Jaca is the proud sponsor of the SuperSelf Program. Visit www.jacasugar.com for more information.Media Contact:info@globalfoodsgroup.net

