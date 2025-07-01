Healthy For Life Foods and Abayance Bay Marina Announce Partnership to Bring Jaca® To The Premier Food Destination

Jaca® Allulose Debuts at Abayance Bay Marina, Bringing Zero-Calorie And Diabetic Friendly Sweetness to Lake Koocanusa’s Finest Food Shop.

Jaca is more than a rare sugar - it’s a revolution in healthy living, empowering people to enjoy the sweetness they love without compromise.” — Pete Ferrari

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy For Life Foods, the trailblazer behind Jacarare sugar, is excited to announce a dynamic partnership with Abayance Bay Marina, the highly distinguished food shop nestled along the shores of Lake Koocanusa in Rexford, Montana. This collaboration introduces Jacaallulose, a revolutionary zero-calorie sugar, to the market’s handpicked selection of premium products, elevating the culinary experience for visitors and locals alike.Jaca allulose, a rare sugar born from fruit, is celebrated for its ability to deliver the taste and texture of traditional sugar with 0 net carbs, and a 0 glycemic index, making it Keto and Diabetic friendly. Jaca is a real sugar not a sweetener, chemical, nor substitute, therefore, it cooks, bakes and browns like traditional sugar. Additionally, it has 90% less calories than old school sugar, has FDA GRAS status, is California Proposition 65 compliant, is NON-GMO, is NSF Certified, is FODMAP friendly (doesn’t cause gastric distress), is Kosher & Halal Certified, is Vegan, does not promote tooth decay, is Gluten Free, is Starch, Peanut, Dairy, Preservative, Yeast, Wheat, Grain free, is Paleo, Primal friendly, reduces appetite (Clinical Trial data), promotes weight loss (Clinical Trial data), inhibits fat absorption by the body (Clinical Trial data), and, reduces body fat (Clinical Trial data). Allulose, the super sugar, is little known in the U.S. and according to the International Food Information Council (IFIC), less than 15% of Americans have ever heard of this rare ingredient.At Abayance Bay Marina, known for its commitment to quality, Jaca will be featured for sale with key information that showcases its versatility for use across foods and beverages. Located within the full-service marina, this market is a beacon of culinary excellence, serving health-conscious adventurers, boaters, and concertgoers with carefully chosen artisanal and sustainable products. This partnership aligns with Healthy For Life Foods’ mission to combat obesity-related illnesses and Abayance Bay’s dedication to offering innovative, high-quality foods that enhance the Lake Koocanusa experience.“We’re thrilled to join forces with Abayance Bay Marina, a true gem in Montana’s food scene,” said Pete Ferrari, Founder of Healthy For Life Foods. “Bringing Jaca to this prestigious destination allows us to share our vision of healthier, tastier nutrition with a community that values quality and wellness. We’re excited to see Jaca elevate the market’s offerings and can’t wait to explore more ways to collaborate in the future.”“Partnering with Healthy For Life Foods is a fantastic opportunity to enhance our market’s reputation as a premier food shop,” said Michelle McDaniel, General Manager of Abayance Bay Marina. “Jaca brings a game-changing sugar to our shelves, allowing folks to craft delicious, guilt-free treats that align with our commitment to better health. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership that delights our customers and sets a new standard for haute cuisine.”Jaca rare sugar will be available at Abayance Bay Marina starting in July 2025, just in time for 4th of July BBQ sauces, dessert treats, lemonade, sweet teas and more. Visitors can explore the establishment’s offerings during marina hours, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM daily. For more information about Jaca, visit www.jacasugar.com . To learn more about Abayance Bay Marina, visit www.abayancebaymarina.com About Healthy For Life FoodsHealthy For Life Foods is revolutionizing the sugar and sweetener industry with Jacapowered products ( www.jacasugar.com ). With a mission to combat obesity-related illnesses, the company promotes Health & Wellbeing through its SuperSelf™ Program, and, with community initiatives through its nonprofit, The Foundation for Nutritional Equality. Based in Delray Beach, FL, Healthy For Life Foods is a pending B Corp dedicated to purpose-driven action.Jacarare sugar will dethrone traditional sugar as the apex sweetener, freeing people to make the healthy choice, enjoying the delicious sweetness and texture they love without having to settle. This is the sugar that we should’ve had all along…About Abayance Bay MarinaAbayance Bay Marina, located at 290 Abayance Bay Drive in Rexford, Montana on Lake Koocanusa, is Montana’s leading destination for high-quality, sustainable food products. Offering a curated selection of artisanal goods, the market caters to health-conscious visitors and locals, complementing the marina’s vibrant entertainment and dining experiences.Media Contact:Healthy For Life FoodsEmail: info@jacasugar.com

Description of Jaca allulose and the mission of Healthy For Life Foods presented by the Founder, Pete Ferrari.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.