Data-Driven Precision Medical Service Market to Reach $340.44 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Data-Driven Precision Medical Service Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Data-Driven Precision Medical Service Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for data-driven precision medical services has seen rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to rise from $137.51 billion in 2024 to $165.24 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. The substantial growth over the historic period results from factors such as the widespread use of electronic health records, surging demand for personalized medicine, greater incorporation of artificial intelligence within healthcare, heightened necessity for precise diagnostics, and the expansion of healthcare data analytics initiatives.

The market size for data-driven precision medical services is projected to experience a significant expansion in the coming years, with estimates putting the value at $340.44 billion in 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. Factors contributing to this projected growth in the forecast period include the escalating integration of genomics and precision medicine, the increasing application of artificial intelligence and machine learning, a surge in demand for real-time patient monitoring, heightened investments in healthcare data analytics, and a growing emphasis on preventative and personalized healthcare. Potential trends anticipated during the projection timeline encompass advancements in AI algorithms, innovations in the interpretation of genomic data, the assimilation of cloud-based healthcare platforms, progress in predictive analytics that impact patient outcomes, and novel developments in personalized treatment strategies.

Download a free sample of the data-driven precision medical service market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28188&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Data-Driven Precision Medical Service Market?

The adoption of solutions based on the cloud is likely to fuel the expansion of the market for data-driven precision medical services. Cloud-based solutions are software, infrastructures or platforms delivered via the internet, providing easy access, storage capability, and computing without a local installation requirement. The increasing use of cloud-based solutions is attributed to their scalability, allowing organizations to swiftly adapt computing resources according to the demand without major initial infrastructure investments. This scalability enables healthcare organizations to adapt resources swiftly according to demand, facilitating real-time data analysis, predictive modeling, and personalized care for patients. For example, Ace Cloud Hosting, a US-based cloud computing solution specializing in healthcare and HealthTech applications, reveals that the healthcare sector is rapidly adopting cloud technology with 95% of organizations utilizing it for managing patient data. In 2025, there was a 41% year-on-year surge in the adoption of the cloud in healthcare, marking the greatest growth among all industry sectors. As a result, the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions is predicted to spur the growth of the market for data-driven precision medical services.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Data-Driven Precision Medical Service Market?

Major players in the Data-Driven Precision Medical Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Roche Holding AG

• Novartis AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• BioNTech SE

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Natera Inc.

• Precision Medicine Group Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Data-Driven Precision Medical Service Market In The Future?

Significant players in the data-driven precision medical service market, such as Guardant Health, are notably focusing on pioneering innovations like deep learning for multi-omics discovery. This innovative approach to biomarker identification and personalized treatment optimization significantly improves clinical decision-making in oncology and various therapeutic areas. Deep learning for multi-omics discovery employs AI algorithms to analyze intricate genomic, epigenomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic data. This facilitates the discovery of unique biomarkers and therapeutic targets. In January 2023, the American biotech firm, Guardant Health, initiated the Guardant Galaxy platform - an array of sophisticated analytical tools. This platform, a product of both in-house research and collaborative efforts, aims to enhance the accuracy and clinical relevance of Guardant Health’s existing cancer testing suite. Through state-of-the-art analytics integration, Guardant Galaxy not only assists in precise diagnostics and personalized treatment planning for patients but also expedites the discovery of novel biomarkers and therapeutic targets. This propels the forthcoming wave of pharmaceutical development.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Data-Driven Precision Medical Service Market Growth

The data-driven precision medical service market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Types: Cloud Based, On-Premises

2) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics, Genomics And Sequencing, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, Digital Twin Technology, Wearables And Internet Of Things

3) By Application: Hospital, Clinic, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Cloud Based: Public Cloud Deployment, Private Cloud Deployment, Hybrid Cloud Deployment

2) By On Premises: Dedicated Server Infrastructure, Enterprise Data Center Deployment, Localized Computing Environment

View the full data-driven precision medical service market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-driven-precision-medical-service-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Data-Driven Precision Medical Service Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for data-driven precision medical service. The Data-Driven Precision Medical Service Global Market Report 2025 includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Data-Driven Precision Medical Service Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/precision-medicine-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Ai In Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-precision-medicine-global-market-report

Healthcare Data Integration Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-data-integration-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.