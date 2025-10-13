Library Preparation And Target Enrichment For Next-Generation Sequencing Product Market Anticipated to Grow at 11.7%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Next-Generation Sequencing Product Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Library Preparation And Target Enrichment For Next-Generation Sequencing Product Market In 2025?

In recent years, the market size for library preparation and target enrichment products for next-generation sequencing has expanded significantly. It's projected to rise from a value of $3.06 billion in 2024 to $3.43 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The historical growth rate can be attributed to several factors, including the increased adoption of whole genome sequencing, escalating demand for automation of library preparation, the application of next-generation sequencing in research into rare diseases, the growing incorporation of multi-omics approaches, and increased investment in tools for genomic data analysis.

The market for next-generation sequencing product's library preparation and target enrichment is projected to experience substantial expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $5.34 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. This forecasted growth can be linked to the growing acceptance of precision medicine, increased funding in genomic research, expanding use of next-generation sequencing in clinical diagnostics, and supportive government initiatives for genomics projects. The forthcoming years are expected to see trends like the automation of library preparation, the inception of portable and real-time sequencing platforms, breakthroughs in hybrid capture and CRISPR-based enrichment techniques, advancements in bioinformatics and AI integration, and the creation of environment-friendly and sustainable sequencing reagents.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Library Preparation And Target Enrichment For Next-Generation Sequencing Product Market?

The surge in demand for personalized medicine is likely to fuel the expansion of the library preparation and target enrichment for next-generation sequencing product market. Personalized medicine harnesses a distinct approach to treatment and prevention strategies, customizing them according to an individual's unique genetic structure, lifestyle, and surroundings. This growing inclination towards personalized medicine springs from advances in genomics that enable the accurate pinpointing of genetic variances and bespoke treatments. Next-generation sequencing products for library preparation and target enrichment augment personalized medicine by facilitating precise and optimum genomic analysis. This makes them the perfect fit for detecting specific genetic anomalies in patients. By presenting streamlined workflows and target-oriented sequencing, these products simplify experimental complexity and maximize diagnostic precision and customized treatment plans. As an example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), a non-profit organization based in the US, revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sanctioned 26 new personalized medicines in 2023, marking a significant rise from the 12 sanctioned in 2022. Therefore, the surging demand for personalized medicine is fuelling the expansion of the library preparation and target enrichment for next-generation sequencing product market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Library Preparation And Target Enrichment For Next-Generation Sequencing Product Industry?

Major players in the Library Preparation And Target Enrichment For Next-Generation Sequencing Product Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Becton Dickinson And Company

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Sysmex Corporation

• Bruker Corporation

• Revvity Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Library Preparation And Target Enrichment For Next-Generation Sequencing Product Market?

Dominant enterprises in the arena of library preparation and target enrichment for the next-generation sequencing market have turned their focus towards creating ground-breaking solutions like multimodal NGS library preparation kits. These kits are designed to enhance the effectiveness, accuracy, and genome sequencing coverage. A multimodal next-generation sequencing library preparation kit is an advanced lab solution that permits the concurrent creation of DNA and RNA sequencing libraries from a single biological source. This reduces the requirement of materials, lessens workflow intricacies and trims down the turnaround period while aiding in further target enrichment. For example, in May 2024, QIAGEN N.V., a well-known Dutch biotech firm, rolled out the QIAseq Multimodal DNA or RNA Library Kit. The kit pioneers a combined method for crafting deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing libraries from a singular sample. It is adaptable with varied materials such as blood, tissue embedded with formalin-fixed paraffin, cell-free DNA, and delivers high sensitivity plus variant detection ability. This breakthrough encapsulates numerous lab procedures into one framework, diminishes preparation duration, and enhances compatibility with assorted sequencing tools and hybrid-capture enrichment panels. Therefore, it provides considerable aid in advanced studies in intricate diseases like cancer.

What Segments Are Covered In The Library Preparation And Target Enrichment For Next-Generation Sequencing Product Market Report?

The library preparation and target enrichment for next-generation sequencing product market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Library Preparation Kits, Target Enrichment Kits, Instrument Systems, Reagents, Consumables And Accessories

2) By Technology: Targeted Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Sequencing, Single-Cell Sequencing

3) By Workflow Stage: Sample Preparation, Library Construction, Enrichment, Sequencing, Data Analysis

4) By Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Research And Development, Forensic Applications, Other Applications

5) By End User: Academic And Research Institutions, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical And Biotech Companies, Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers, Government And Non-Profit Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Library Preparation Kits: Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Fragmentation Kits, Adapter Ligation Kits, Indexing Kits, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Amplification Kits

2) By Target Enrichment Kits: Hybridization Capture Kits, Amplicon-Based Enrichment Kits, Custom Panel Kits, Pre-Capture Pooling Kits

3) By Instrument Systems: Automated Library Preparation Systems, Automated Target Enrichment Systems, Quality Control And Quantification Systems, Integrated Next Generation Sequencing Workstations

4) By Reagents: Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Polymerases, Ligases, Buffers And Enzymes, Nucleotides

5) By Consumables And Accessories: Magnetic Beads, Microplates And Tubes, Cartridges And Columns, Pipette Tips And Seals

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Library Preparation And Target Enrichment For Next-Generation Sequencing Product Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America notably led the global market for library preparation and target enrichment for next-generation sequencing products. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to outpace all other regions in terms of growth during the forecast period. The report presenting these findings extends its coverage to regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

