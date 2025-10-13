Library Preparation (Prep) System Market Size Worth $2.12 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Library Preparation (Prep) System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Library Preparation (Prep) System Market Worth?

The market size of the library preparation system has seen substantial expansion in the past few years. Its growth is predicted to climb from $1.22 billion in 2024 to $1.37 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The surge during the historical period is due to the rising demand for genome sequencing, the growth in the use of next-generation sequencing, heightened awareness about genetic disorders, the broadening scope of molecular diagnostics research, and the boost in government support for genomics.

The market for library preparation systems is projected to experience a quick expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a valuation of $2.12 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The surge in this period is credited to an increasing demand for precision therapeutics, amplified investment in biopharmaceuticals research, clinical genomics expansion, and a growing necessity for the early detection of diseases. Leading trends during the forecast period encompass the innovation in library preparation kits, the creation of automated preparation systems, the advent of high-throughput sequencing solutions, and the incorporation of bioinformatics tools within preparation systems.

Download a free sample of the library preparation (prep) system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28256&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Library Preparation (Prep) System Market?

The progression of the library preparation (prep) system market is largely influenced by the growing adoption of personalized medicine. Tailoring treatment and prevention options according to an individual's specific genetic composition, lifestyle, and environment is what personalized medicine entails. With genomics making significant strides, precise identification of genetic variations and individualized treatments have become a reality, contributing to the rise in personalized medicine. The accurate preparation of DNA and RNA samples, critical for reliable genomic analysis, is facilitated by library preparation (prep) systems. They simplify complicated workflows, minimize errors, and speed up the creation of targeted therapies, thus enhancing the results of treatments tailored to individual patients. For instance, the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), a nonprofit entity in the US, stated that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave their approval for 26 new personalized medicines in 2023, showing a substantial growth from the 12 authorized in 2022. Therefore, the escalating adoption of personalized medicine is fueling the growth of the library preparation (prep) system market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Library Preparation (Prep) System Market?

Major players in the Library Preparation (Prep) System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Tecan Group Ltd.

• GenScript Biotech Corporation

• Promega Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Library Preparation (Prep) System Market?

Primary businesses in the library preparation system market, such as multimodal library preparation kit producers, are centering their efforts on creating improved products. These advanced products aim to enhance efficiency, improve research capabilities, and lower manual labor and sample material needs. Multimodal library preparation kits are combined solutions that allow for simultaneous processing of DNA and RNA from a single specimen for exhaustive genomic and transcriptomic scrutiny. In May 2024 for example, Qiagen N.V., a biotech firm from the Netherlands, introduced the QIAseq Multimodal DNA or RNA library kit. This is the first-ever NGS multimodal kit specifically made to prepare both DNA and RNA libraries from one sample. This groundbreaking solution streamlines the preparation of DNA and RNA libraries for next-generation sequencing (NGS). It enables both whole genome sequencing (WGS) and whole transcriptome sequencing (WTS) from a single specimen. It also incorporates automated workflow integration and enhanced chemistry for simultaneous DNA and RNA processing, resulting in substantially shorter turnaround times and decreased sample material use without needing manual supervision.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Library Preparation (Prep) System Market Share?

The library preparation (PREP) system market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Manual Library Prep Systems, Automated Library Prep Systems

2) By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Sanger Sequencing, Microarray

3) By Workflow Stage: Sample Preparation, Library Preparation, Quality Control, Data Analysis

4) By Application: Whole Genome Sequencing, Targeted Sequencing, Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, Metagenomics

5) By End User: Academic And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Diagnostics Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Manual Library Prep Systems: Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Library Prep Kits, Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Library Prep Kits, Amplicon Library Prep Kits, Targeted Library Prep Kits, Low-input Or Single-cell Library Prep Kits

2) By Automated Library Prep Systems: Automated Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Library Prep Instruments, Automated Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Library Prep Instruments, High-throughput Library Prep Platforms, Benchtop Automated Library Prep Systems, Integrated NGS Workflow Systems

View the full library preparation (prep) system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/library-preparation-prep-system-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Library Preparation (Prep) System Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Library Preparation (Prep) System, North America was identified as the leading region in the given year. It is projected that the fastest growth will occur in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report includes data from the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Library Preparation (Prep) System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Libraries And Archives Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/libraries-and-archives-global-market-report

Document Scanning Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/document-scanning-services-global-market-report

Data Preparation Tools Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-preparation-tools-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.