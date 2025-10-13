Lab On Chip Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Lab On Chip Market Size And Growth?

The lab on chip market has seen swift expansion in the past few years. It's predicted to increase from $7.81 billion in 2024 to $8.85 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. Factors contributing to its growth during the historical period include the burgeoning use of environmental monitoring, proliferation of at-home testing solutions, surge in companion diagnostics for specific therapies, augmented government funding to brace for pandemics, and increasing need for animal health diagnostics.

In the forthcoming years, the lab on chip market size is projected to experience exponential growth, reaching $14.42 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. This marked escalation during the forecast period is said to be the result of advancements in lab automation and workflow integration, the advent of wearable lab-on-chip platforms, the increase of clinical trials in low-resource scenarios, burgeoning interest in the applications of synthetic biology, and its growing use in food safety analysis. Looking at key trends for this period, they include the merging of lab-on-chip and digital health ecosystems, the development of biohybrid lab-on-chip systems, the incorporation of blockchain for data integrity in lab-on-chip, the emergence of subscription-based diagnostic service models, and the amalgamation of lab-on-chip with CRISPR-based detection.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Lab On Chip Market?

The continued uptake of personalized medicine is projected to accelerate the expansion of the lab on chip market. This unique approach to healthcare tailors preventative measures and treatments to suit an individual's specific genetic composition, environment, and lifestyle. The growth of personalized medicine can be attributed to advancements in genetic testing, which can tailor treatments to a person’s unique genetic traits, increasing efficacy and reducing side effects. Lab-on-chip devices offer a quick and precise way to analyze a patient's genetics and molecular data, facilitating customized treatments while reducing time and costs compared to traditional lab procedures. For example, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a non-profit organization based in the US, reported that in February 2024, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) endorsed 16 personalized therapies designed for rare diseases in 2023, a notable increase from the six approved in 2022. Consequently, this growing acceptance of personalized medicine is stimulating the progress of the lab on chip market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Lab On Chip Market?

Major players in the Lab On Chip Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Merck KGaA

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Revvity Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Tecan Group Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Lab On Chip Industry?

Major players in the lab-on-chip sector are striving to innovate advanced technology solutions, such as organ-on-chip based instruments, to hasten disease modeling and facilitate personalized medicine applications. Organ-on-chip based equipment are microfluidic devices imitating the structure and function of human organs, making a more accurate representation of biological processes possible and allowing precise drug tests and disease modeling outside the human body. For instance, in September 2023, NETRI, a company based in France, specializing in neuro-organs-on-chip technologies, introduced organ-on-chip kits to fast-track and improve the predictability of preclinical testing via integration of organs-on-chip in healthcare research procedures. These kits cater to various species’ cells, paving the way for cross-species in vitro studies with predictive clinical outcomes, thereby speeding up drug candidate evolution and minimizing dependency on animal models. This introduction signifies a considerable move towards the extensive acceptance of ground-breaking organ-on-chip technology in the realm of medical research.

How Is The Lab On Chip Market Segmented?

The lab on chip market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product And Service: Reagents And Consumables, Instruments, Software And Services

2) By Technology: Microfluidics-Based Technology, Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS), Nanolithography, Three-Dimensional (3D) Printing Technology

3) By Material: Polymers, Glass, Silicon, Paper

4) By Application: Genomics, Proteomics, Point Of Care Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Biotechnology And Pharmaceuticals Companies, Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Reagents And Consumables: Enzymes And Buffers, Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Or Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Extraction Kits, Microfluidic Cartridges, Microplates And Pipette Tips, Stains And Dyes

2) By Instruments: Microfluidic Analyzers, Lab-On-A-Chip Readers, Fluid Handling Systems, Imaging And Detection Systems, Automation And Robotics Platforms

3) By Software And Services: Data Analysis Software, Lab Management Software, Simulation And Modeling Software, Custom Development Services, Maintenance And Support Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Lab On Chip Market?

In the Lab On Chip Global Market Report 2025, North America held the leading position in the market in 2024. The fastest-growing region, however, is anticipated to be Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

