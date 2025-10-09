Shiji proudly announces Iceportal Content surpasses 2.5M images distributed globally

Iceportal Content surpasses 2.5M images distributed globally

This milestone reaffirms Shiji’s leadership in hospitality distribution.

We are glad to reach this milestone. Our mission has always been to support hoteliers with the best tool they need to take control of their visual and textual content and maximize revenue potential.” — Natalie Kimball, VP, Strategic Account Management, Americas & EMEA.

ATLANTA, GA, SPAIN, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shiji , the global hospitality technology leader, is proud to announce that its hotel content distribution and management platform, Iceportal Content has reached live distribution of over 2.5 million hotel images globally, marking a major milestone in the product’s growth and continued evolution. This achievement further consolidates Iceportal’s position as a market leader in hotel content distribution.Within just one year, Iceportal Content achieved the highest increase in image distribution over any previous year. Over its 15-year history, the platform has evolved from a pioneering image distribution tool into a comprehensive content management and distribution solution, empowering global hoteliers to manage both descriptive and visual content more efficiently and effortlessly.After 15 years of innovation, today Iceportal Content:Is trusted by the world’s top hotel groups, empowering 65,000+ properties worldwide to maintain brand consistency and drive revenue.Connects with 600+ global distribution channels, including major OTAs, GDSs, and metasearch platforms, such as Booking.com and Expedia.Delivers superior visual distribution, with more than 2.5 million images live distribution across channels.Supports 2,000+ attributes, from rich media to descriptive text, marketing and branding details, all in one platform.Ensures accuracy and consistency, validating every update across all connected channels.Provides 24/7 global support"This milestone reaffirms Iceportal’s position as an industry-leading solution for hospitality content distribution, and we remain committed to helping our hotel partners stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace." said Natalie Kimball, VP, Strategic Account Management, Americas & EMEA at Shiji.With content playing an increasingly important role in guest booking decisions, Iceportal Content continues to provide hoteliers with the foundation they need to deliver accurate, engaging, and consistent brand experiences across the channels that matter most. Learn more about Iceportal Content: Iceportal Content: Simplify Content Distribution

