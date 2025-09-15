Amadeus and Shiji partner to offer hotels a complete hospitality technology suite

Shiji x Amadeus - Partnership

Agreement streamlines vendor management and aligns support, allowing hoteliers to license mission-critical solutions from a single provider.

With this alliance, we are redefining how hotels access and use technology” — Francisco Pérez-Lozao Rüter, President of Hospitality, Amadeus.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amadeus and Shiji will expand their agreement to promote and facilitate the licensing and referral of each other’s best-in-class solutions, offering hoteliers a more comprehensive end-to-end portfolio. This includes industry-leading products such as Shiji Daylight PMS, Infrasys POS, Amadeus HotSOS, Amadeus Delphi, Amadeus iHotelier and Amadeus Central Reservation System (ACRS) among others.Through this alliance, Amadeus and Shiji are integrating their solutions in an innovative way to deliver enhanced value to the Hospitality industry and solve the current industry challenges of fragmentation, connectivity and personalization. The new ACRS integration will enable single-image integration at an attribute level, allowing ACRS to become the master record for inventory, rates and availability for room and non-room products, and providing the foundations for more personalized guest sales and merchandizing.Key benefits for hoteliersThis collaboration is designed to support hotels by:Providing an integrated technology suite – A complete stack of solutions covering property management, point of sale, central reservations, sales and catering, and hotel operations with state-of-the-art integrations.Improving topline sales through guest servicing and personalization – By leveraging unique single-image integration at attribute or room-type level, hoteliers can expand ACRS enablers across all available channels to enhance their merchandizing and upsell strategiesStreamlining vendor management – Hotels can now work through a single provider to access all mission-critical technology needs, including a unified approach to first line service and support. For instance, this enables Shiji Daylight PMS to be licensed via Amadeus and bundled with other Amadeus products, or Amadeus Delphi & HotSOS suite of products to be licensed via Shiji and bundled with Daylight PMS. Both companies will continue to operate individually, independently manage their services and security as well as separately host customer data.Enhancing global service and continuity – With Amadeus and Shiji’s combined global reach, hotels benefit from broad support and a seamless experience across markets.Driving efficiency and innovation – By leveraging the most advanced solutions and technology on the market today, hotels can centralize their technology partners and buying power, thus receiving more unified support and service.“We are excited to work with Amadeus to deliver a global solution that empowers hotels with cutting-edge technology and seamless support,” comments Kevin King, CEO of Shiji International. “This collaboration ensures that hotels have access to the most advanced tools available, all within a fully connected ecosystem.”“With this alliance, we are redefining how hotels access and use technology,” says Francisco Pérez-Lozao Rüter, President of Hospitality, Amadeus. “By bringing our products and expertise together with Shiji’s and providing new single-image integrations, we are offering an unparalleled solution that addresses historical fragmentation and delivers the best in PMS, POS, CRS, sales and catering, and hotel operations technology.”About AmadeusAmadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere by inspiring innovation, partnerships and responsibility to people, places and planet.Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry. Inspiring more open ways of working. More connected ways of thinking, centered around the traveler. Our open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem. From startups to big industry players and governments too. Together, redesigning the travel of tomorrow.We are working to make travel a force for social and environmental good. A collective responsibility to protect and improve the people and places we visit, ensuring travel continues to make positive contribution to our world.We apply innovation to meet new needs, to solve real challenges. Our truly diverse global workforce, made up of 150 nationalities, is passionate about travel and technology.We are an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. We have also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last 12 yearsAmadeus. It’s how travel works better.Learn more about Amadeus at www.amadeus.com About ShijiShiji is a global technology company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for the hospitality industry, ensuring seamless operations for hoteliers day and night.Built on the Shiji Platform—the only truly global hotel technology platform—Shiji’s cloud-based portfolio includes Property Management System, Point-of-Sale, guest engagement, distribution, payments, and data intelligence solutions for over 91,000 hotels worldwide, including the largest chains.With more than 5,000 employees across the world, Shiji is a trusted partner for the world’s leading hoteliers, delivering technology that works as continuously as the industry itself. That’s why the best hotels run on Shiji—day and night. While its primary focus is on hospitality, Shiji also serves select customers in food service, retail, and entertainment in certain regions. For more information, visit shijigroup.comPress contacts:Laura Cobbold, Corporate External Comms, Amadeus.Laura.cobbold@amadeus.com+34 609141695

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.