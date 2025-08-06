Amadria Park Taps Shiji’s Daylight PMS and Infrasys POS to Drive Personalized Hospitality Across Croatia

Shiji x Amadria Park Hotel Capital Zagreb Heritage Hotel

Leading Croatian hotel group unifies operations and guest experiences with Shiji’s cloud-native PMS and POS across multiple properties

BERLIN, GERMANY, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shiji , the global hospitality technology leader, is proud to announce that Amadria Park, one of Croatia’s premier hotel brands, has selected Daylight PMS and Infrasys POS to power its hotel operations across all properties. Known for its family-owned roots and commitment to high-touch service, Amadria Park sought modern, flexible solutions to support both operational excellence and elevated guest experiences.With Daylight PMS, Amadria Park gains a centralized, guest-centric platform to streamline processes, unify data, and deliver personalized service at scale while staying true to the traditional values that define its brand. The implementation of Infrasys POS across 200 workstations and three legal entities further enhances efficiency and consistency in food and beverage operations across the group.Amadria Park’s portfolio includes a diverse range of accommodations, from beachfront family resorts in Šibenik to wellness-focused properties in Opatija and sophisticated urban hotels in Zagreb. To deliver a consistent and personalized guest experience, Amadria Park needed solutions that could adapt to varying operational models, integrate seamlessly, and provide a single source of truth across the brand. Daylight PMS and Infrasys POS were chosen for their open architecture, intuitive workflows, and enterprise-grade scalability.“We’re excited to support Amadria Park in their mission to deliver exceptional hospitality, powered by modern technology,” said Jan Mazur, Director of PMS at Shiji. “Daylight PMS and Infrasys POS are designed to help hotel groups like Amadria Park turn operational complexity into simplicity, enabling teams to focus on delivering memorable guest experiences.”With these technologies in place, Amadria Park is positioned to improve agility, automate key processes, and enhance service personalization. Daylight PMS centralizes guest data and streamlines both front-desk and back-office operations, while Infrasys POS delivers a unified platform for managing dining operations at scale, with real-time insights and seamless integration into hotel systems.“Our brand is built on tradition, but our growth depends on innovation,” said the Amadria Board. “With Shiji’s Daylight PMS and Infrasys POS, we’ve found a technology partner that understands both. These platforms allow us to tailor experiences for each guest and scale our operations with confidence.”This rollout is part of a broader digital transformation at Amadria Park, aimed at future-proofing operations while preserving the personalized service that defines the brand. With Shiji’s global expertise and flexible platform architecture, Amadria Park is ready to meet the expectations of tomorrow’s guests, today.For more information about Daylight PMS, Infrasys POS, and Shiji’s suite of hospitality solutions, visit www.shijigroup.com About Amadria ParkAmadria Park is a family-run Croatian hotel group with a total of twelve hotels located in Opatija, Zagreb, and Šibenik. The brand stands for refined hospitality, Mediterranean lifestyle, and individual hotel concepts with regional character. The portfolio spans elegant city hotels, family-friendly beach resorts, and modern conference centers – ideal for vacationers, wellness guests, and business travelers alike. With a strong focus on design, quality, and service, Amadria Park creates unforgettable experiences along the Croatian Adriatic coast. More at: www.amadriapark.com/en About ShijiShiji is a global technology company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for the hospitality industry, ensuring seamless operations for hoteliers day and night.Built on the Shiji Platform—the only truly global hotel technology platform—Shiji’s cloud-based portfolio includes Property Management System, Point-of-Sale, guest engagement, distribution, payments, and data intelligence solutions for over 91,000 hotels worldwide, including the largest chains.With more than 5,000 employees across the world, Shiji is a trusted partner for the world’s leading hoteliers, delivering technology that works as continuously as the industry itself. That’s why the best hotels run on Shiji—day and night. While its primary focus is on hospitality, Shiji also serves select customers in food service, retail, and entertainment in certain regions. For more information, visit shijigroup.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.