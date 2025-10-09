Independent Press Award and AMPlify Audiobooks Partner to Simplify Book Submissions

For Immediate Release by the Independent Press Award Sign up for the Independent Press Award INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD and NYC Big Book Award magazine AMPlify Audiobooks and Pro Audio Voices 2025 Independent Press Award Announcement

The Independent Press Award's partnership provides an alternative and eases the administrative burden of the submission process for independent authors.

We are always looking for ways to better serve the independent publishing community. Working with AMPlify Audiobooks means authors who use their services can now easily manage their award submissions.” — Gabby Olczak, Sponsor of the Independent Press Award

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Independent Press Award , a leading champion of independent authors and publishers, and AMPlify Audiobooks , a trusted provider of audiobook production and distribution services, are excited to announce a new partnership. This collaboration will streamline the submission process for the annual Independent Press Award book contest, offering authors a more efficient way to share their work with the esteemed judging committee.The primary goal of this partnership is to ease the administrative burden on independent authors, allowing them to focus on what they do best: creating great books. The new arrangement will integrate AMPlify Audiobooks' service platform as an alternative, user-friendly channel for authors submitting their titles to the Independent Press Award."We are always looking for ways to better serve the independent publishing community," said Gabby Olczak, Sponsor of the Independent Press Award. "Working with AMPlify Audiobooks means authors who use their services can now easily manage their award submissions alongside their production needs. It's a natural fit, allowing us to focus on the high-quality content the Independent Press Award is known for, while also embracing modern submission methods."AMPlify Audiobooks is dedicated to helping independent authors maximize their reach through professional audiobook production, distribution, and marketing. This new collaboration extends that mission by connecting their author base directly with one of the industry's most respected book awards."Independent authors deserve every opportunity to be recognized for their incredible work," commented Becky Parker Geist, Founder and CEO of Pro Audio Voices. "Our platform is designed to support the entire lifecycle of an author's book, and simplifying the awards process is a valuable extension of that support. We're proud to partner with the Independent Press Award to give our authors an easier path to potential recognition."The new submission channel is effective immediately for the upcoming 2026 Independent Press Award cycle, which has its final submission deadline on December 15th, 2025. Authors can look for specific instructions on how to leverage the Pro Audio Voices system for their award entry on https://www.independentpressaward.com/award-rules This partnership underscores a shared commitment to elevating the independent publishing sector, promoting excellence in writing, and providing independent creators with the tools and recognition they need to thrive in a competitive market.###Independent Press Award is a major international book awards program dedicated to finding and honoring the best books published by independent authors and publishers. The mission is to recognize and promote excellence and provide opportunities for independent publishers to gain more attention and better purvey their content to a larger audience.AMPlify Audiobooks is a direct-sale platform for audiobooks developed by Pro Audio Voices Inc. It is designed specifically to empower independent authors and publishers by offering them significantly higher royalties and greater control over their sales and customers compared to traditional major audiobook retailers.Pro Audio Voices provides a full suite of services for audiobook production, distribution, and marketing, helping authors and publishers bring their stories to life in audio. Their team of experts is committed to high-quality, human-narrated audiobooks and helping independent creators build their author platforms and maximize their royalties.Contact:Independent Press Award Gabby Olczak, Sponsor, Gabby@IndependentPressAward.com or Ted Olczak, CMO, Ted@GabbyBookAwards.comAMPlify Audiobooks of Pro Audio Voices Becky Parker Geist, CEO, becky@proaudiovoices.com

