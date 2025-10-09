Gisella Rose is Set to Captivate the Heart of NYC's Times Square with her 2025 NYC Big Book Award

NYC's Times Square billboard featuring "ELIXIR" 2025 NYC Big Book Award Winner "ELIXIR: A Journey into Ancestral Alchemology" by Gisella Rose 2025 NYC Big Book Award winner Author Gisella Rose

Gisella Rose's "ELIXIR:" will be showcased in the NYC Theatre District after receiving international recognition through the 2025 NYC Big Book Award.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 NYC Big Book Award recognized " ELIXIR: A Journey into Ancestral Alchemology " by Gisella Rose in the category of Mind, Body, Spirit as the winner.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."ELIXIR: A Journey into Ancestral Alchemology"Gisella Rose’s award-winning book ELIXIR introduces Ancestral Alchemology™, a unique method combining Astrology, Genealogy, elemental energies, and embodied ritual. This isn’t a linear guide; it’s a living map of self-discovery, guiding you to reconnect with your essence through ancestral mysticism. Discover the elemental patterns and archetypes in your ancestry through your ancestral MoonTree Chart, and learn how they influence your physical, emotional, and life journey. Engage in somatic rituals and ancestral practices to craft your Ancestral Alchemical Elixir - a metaphorical blend of memory, movement, and healing flowing through you.This book is for seekers, mystics, and keepers of memory. For those who sense an ancient hum within and yearn to live in harmony with their ancestral stories.NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Chicago, Hamburg, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Quebec, Rome, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, and Victoria.Publishers included Berrett-Koehler; Brown Books Kids; Central Avenue / Simon & Schuster; Forbes Books; New Harbinger Publications; New York University Press; Old Stone Press; Oxford University Press; Pegasus Books; She Writes Press; University of Massachusetts Press to name a few.Winners included "What is My Legacy?" by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger; "Mikhail Gorbachev - How he changed our lives" by Bettina Schaefer; Berrett-Koehler's "From Founder to Future: A Business Roadmap to Impact, Longevity, and Employee Ownership" by John Abrams; The Cooking Lab's "Modernist Bread at Home" by Nathan Myhrvold; and "Wild Fox Ridge" by Xue Mo to name some key titles on the awarded list."With so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participating this year, I’m eager to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabby Olczak.View the NYC Big Book Award winners at: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2025-winners ___About the authorGisella Rose is an Artist, Author, Astrologer and Ancestral Alchemist, she is creatrix of Ancestral Alchemology™, SOMAmagical™. and SPELLidance™. Her journey began at the age of three when a near-death experience opened a pathway into the unseen realms, where ancestral memory, grief, and magic merge. That moment was an initiation into a sacred rite of passage, sparking a quest for remembrance and a deep calling to explore the liminal spaces between the living and the dead. She now guides others into this magical remembering, sharing sacred work shaped by both deep lineage connection and lived experience.As a lifelong Artist, dancer and performer, known in the Circus-Sideshow world for over a decade as "Gisella Rose - The Pain Proof Artiste", performing sideshow stunts on stages all around the world, including performing with bands such as Janes Addiction and iLLnino. Her path also winds through the tattoo industry, where she has worked as a skilled body piercer and permanent makeup artist, and currently as a Marketing Administrator for Axys Rotary since 2018. Also, a herbalist and owner of Woodland Wyrd, an online apothecary where she conjured up flower essences, incense and tinctures until closing that in 2020.Her work now is all that is weaved together, all that is SOMAmagical sharing embodied pathways into the living alchemy of lineage. She is author of the award-winning book "Elixir: A Journey into Ancestral Alchemology," a guide that invites readers to feel, move, and transform the ancestral sediments within their own vessels into something sacred, consciously impacting their individual and collective ancestral roots, a journey she describes as a transformative contemporary rite of passage.Credentials / ExperiencesAward-winning Author of: ELIXIR: A Journey into Ancestral Alchemology.Founder / Creatrix of SOMAmagical.Very experienced in multiple forms of conscious dance and classical Ballet trained (Royal Academy of Dance).Certified and experienced in: Ancestral Healing, Astrology, Somatic Healing, Past Life Exploration, Medical Astrology, Ritual/Ceremony Facilitation, Death Doula, Herbalism, Trauma-Conscious teacher and guide facilitation.Alchemista Priestess Initiate - Tantric Rose Mystery School with Leyolah Antara.E-RYT 200 / RYT 500 (Hatha / Vinyasa / Yin) and 200hr Kundalini Yoga (Kundalini University).Professional Genealogist (Linking the Living with the Dead)."Pierced En Pointe" Circus-Sideshow Performance & Body Suspension Artist (2005 - 2016).Professional Body Piercer (2005 - 2016) + Permanent Make-up artist (2018 - 2020).Marketing Administrator at Axys Rotary (2018 - current)Owner and Potion maker at Woodland Wyrd Apothecary (2017 - 2020)YACEP Provider.___NYC Big Book Award is announced every fall. NYC Big Book Award is open to all authors, publishers, and illustrators, and includes submissions from the big five publishers: Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette, Macmillan, and Simon & Schuster.Join us for the Independent Press Award, deadlines every December and announced every spring, is open to independent authors and publishers. Visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025winners Join us at the Awards Dinner on April 25th to celebrate the recipients of both programs as they receive their awards on stage. The dinner is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-26, 2026, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

