Award-Winning Young Adult Novel Allie’s Adventure on the Wonder to Shine on a NYC Times Square Billboard

DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 NYC Big Book Award is thrilled to announce that the critically acclaimed young adult novel, "Allie’s Adventure on the Wonder" by Erika Lynn Adams, will be featured on a monumental digital billboard in New York City’s Times Square, bringing its powerful message of self-acceptance to one of the world’s busiest intersections.The announcement celebrates the novel’s recent success as a category winner in Young Adult fiction, recognizing its unique and vital contribution to the genre. The book, a reimagining of the Alice in Wonderland classic, is a semi-autobiographical story centered on a 14-year-old girl named Allie Little navigating life with Auditory Processing Disorder (APD).The Times Square feature, scheduled to run over the holiday weekend marks a huge milestone for the book and its author. The exposure will highlight a story that provides rare and honest insight into a condition that is often misunderstood.FALCON REVIEW by Printed Word Reviews had high praise for Adams’s work, stating that the novel "stands as a brave and important contribution to young adult literature, offering a unique perspective on feeling misunderstood and ultimately, finding one's voice."Erika Lynn Adams wrote the book drawing from her own personal experiences with APD, weaving a fantastical narrative that gives readers a visceral understanding of the sensory chaos the main character faces. Allie’s Adventure on the Wonder is an inspiring tale of resilience, imagination, and the journey toward finding clarity in an overwhelming world.NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Chicago, Hamburg, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Quebec, Rome, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, and Victoria.Publishers included Berrett-Koehler; Brown Books Kids; Central Avenue / Simon & Schuster; Forbes Books; New Harbinger Publications; New York University Press; Old Stone Press; Oxford University Press; Pegasus Books; She Writes Press; University of Massachusetts Press to name a few.Winners included "What is My Legacy?" by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger; "Mikhail Gorbachev - How he changed our lives" by Bettina Schaefer; Berrett-Koehler's "From Founder to Future: A Business Roadmap to Impact, Longevity, and Employee Ownership" by John Abrams; The Cooking Lab's "Modernist Bread at Home" by Nathan Myhrvold; and "Wild Fox Ridge" by Xue Mo to name some key titles on the awarded list."With so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participating this year, I’m eager to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabby Olczak.View the NYC Big Book Award winners at: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2025-winners ___About the BookAllie’s Adventure on the Wonder follows 14-year-old Allie as her reality blurs with a surreal Wonderland during a school field trip, forcing her to confront the bullying and anxiety stemming from her Auditory Processing Disorder. The novel is published by Beaver’s Pond Press and is available wherever books are sold.The full review from FALCON REVIEW by Printed Word Reviews can be read here: https://www.printedwordreviews.com/bookreviews/9781643435268 ___About NYC Big Book AwardNYC Big Book Award is announced every fall. NYC Big Book Award is open to all authors, publishers, and illustrators, and includes submissions from the big five publishers: Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette, Macmillan, and Simon & Schuster.Join us for the Independent Press Award, deadlines every December and announced every spring, is open to independent authors and publishers. Visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025winners Join us at the Awards Dinner on April 25th to celebrate the recipients of both programs as they receive their awards on stage. The dinner is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-26, 2026, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

