Digital Vaccination Credential Verification Market Size Worth $6.34 Billion by 2029 - The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Digital Vaccination Credential Verification Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Digital Vaccination Credential Verification Market Worth?

The market size for verifying digital vaccination credentials has seen exponential growth recently. Its projected growth will see an increase from $2.24 billion in 2024 to $2.77 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. This historic growth is due in part to an increased demand for digital solutions in managing public health, a growing necessity for cross-border mobility solutions, amplified regulatory backing for digital health initiatives, a rise in public knowledge and acceptance of digital health solutions, and an intensified focus on curtailing fraud and fake certificates.

The market size of digital vaccination credential verification is anticipated to experience a tremendous increase in the coming years. It's projected to rise to $6.35 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. Factors contributing to this expected growth during the forecast period include rising acceptance of digital health framework, expanding smartphone usage and internet availability, heightened demand for secure and verifiable health certificates, increased adaptation of reusable digital identities, and a heightened focus on data privacy and safety. Some significant trends during this period are improvements in biometric-based verification procedures, novel developments in blockchain-enhanced health credential systems, the incorporation of digital vaccination passes with travel and event platforms, advancements in AI-enabled fraud detection for health records, and the integration of vaccination certificates into nationwide digital ID schemes.

Download a free sample of the digital vaccination credential verification market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28205&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Digital Vaccination Credential Verification Market?

The anticipated surge in smartphone usage is predicted to fuel the expansion of the digital vaccination credential verification market. The term smartphone penetration denotes the ratio of a demographic or target market that owns or frequently utilizes a smartphone. The growth in smartphone penetration is largely due to their increasing affordability, which allows them to reach a broader consumer base. This rise in smartphone usage facilitates the broader acceptance of digital vaccination credential verification by simplifying the process of storing, accessing, and sharing vaccination statuses for users. For example, Uswitch Limited's report in February 2023 stated that in 2022, 71.8 million mobile connections were enabled, marking a growth of 3.8% from the previous year. The UK population is projected to have 68.3 million by 2025, with 95% of these individuals owning smartphones. As a result, the potential uptick in smartphone usage is likely to push the growth of the digital vaccination credential verification market. Due to increasing global tourism and the convenience of travel, movement-related activities are fueling the market's expansion. Expectations are that the upswing in travel activities could boost the digital vaccination credential verification market's growth. Activities during travel encapsulate diverse experiences and events tourists engage in while discovering new locations, like sightseeing, trying local cuisine, embarking on outdoor adventures, and immersing in the unique culture. The rise in travel activities stems from the improved accessibility and economical nature of transport, enticing more people to explore new places and engage in a variety of experiences. As travel activities increase, digital vaccination credential verification comes in handy as it allows for quicker, more precise processing of passengers at airports and borders, thereby reducing long waiting lines and minimizing health documentation errors. For instance, the World Travel and Tourism Council reported in September 2024 that investments in tourism and travel experienced a 13% increase, taking them over US$1 trillion in 2023, and it's anticipated to achieve pre-pandemic stages by 2025. Therefore, the upsurge in travel activities propels the development of the digital vaccination credential verification market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Digital Vaccination Credential Verification Market?

Major players in the Digital Vaccination Credential Verification Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• SAP SE

• Salesforce Inc.

• Infosys Limited

• DocuSign Inc.

• NEC Corporation

• Clear Secure Inc.

• Entrust Corporation

• MATTR Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Digital Vaccination Credential Verification Industry?

The key players in the digital vaccination credential verification market are centring their efforts on developing innovative solutions, such as online portals, to ensure safe, real-time authentication of vaccination records for individuals as well as organisations. A web-based portal is an online platform that can be accessed through a web browser, enabling users to securely manage, retrieve and interact with data or services from any device with an internet connection. For example, in February 2022, DC Health, a public health agency from Colombia, introduced the Digital Vaccine Record (DVR) to give District residents secure, uncomplicated, and free access to their official COVID-19 vaccination documentation. This includes a SMART Health Card QR code that allows for swift validation and is commonly accepted for travel and venue entrance. The DVR, accessible through a smartphone or computer, offers several benefits such as improved record precision, enhanced data security, assistance in public health tracking, and providing users with easy access to their vaccination information.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Digital Vaccination Credential Verification Market Share?

The digital vaccination credential verification market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Airports And Border Control, Healthcare Facilities, Educational Institutions, Corporate Offices, Hospitality, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Government, Healthcare Providers, Employers, Individuals, Other End-User

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Web Based Platforms, Mobile Applications, Analytics And Reporting Tools

2) By Hardware: Near Field Communication Readers, Quick Response Code Scanners, Biometric Devices

3) By Services: Implementation And Integration, Maintenance And Support, Consulting

View the full digital vaccination credential verification market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-vaccination-credential-verification-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Digital Vaccination Credential Verification Market?

In 2025, North America leads the Digital Vaccination Credential Verification Global Market Report as the most substantial region. It is forecasted that Asia-Pacific will see the highest growth rate within the forecasted period. The report examines multiple regions across the globe, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Digital Vaccination Credential Verification Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Digital Immune System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-immune-system-global-market-report

Digital Credential Management Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-credential-management-software-global-market-report

Vaccines Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vaccines-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.