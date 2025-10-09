Business Reporter: The Zero Waste Forum will be held for the first time in Istanbul

The Zero Wate Foundation’s global event in 2025 will provide opportunities to share best practices and establish new partnerships

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Zero Waste Forum, organized by the Zero Waste Foundation , will be held in Istanbul, Turkey from October 17-19, 2025 at the Hilton Istanbul Bomonti Hotel & Conference Center. The Forum – hosting public institutions, local governments, international organizations, academia, the private sector and civil society representatives – will provide participants with an opportunity to compare zero waste policies, share best practices and lay the groundwork for new collaborations.The Zero Waste Forum aims to align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by fostering the global adoption of the zero waste vision and encouraging development based on environmental responsibility. The program in Istanbul will feature high-level policy sessions, multilateral panel discussions and sessions presenting exemplary practices. There will also be a business coalition meeting where businesses involved in Zero Waste can meet to share expertise and seek out opportunities for collaboration.The Zero Waste Foundation operates with the aim of promoting the Zero Waste Project and ensuring its sustainability. It strives to foster an environmentally conscious society by encouraging individuals and institutions to embrace the zero-waste philosophy. The Foundation was established in 2023 under the auspices of First Lady Emine Erdoğan, in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of the Republic of Türkiye.For more information about the Global Zero Waste Forum 2025, click here For journalists wishing to attend, please contact secretariat@globalzerowasteforum.orgAbout Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.