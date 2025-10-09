Ptuj is the Best Cultural Heritage Town in Europe for 2026

SLOVENIA, October 9 - Atop the prestigious list of the Best Cultural Heritage Towns in Europe for 2026 stands Ptuj, a small town in Slovenia with more than 2,000 years of history, known for its hilltop castle, renowned wine traditions and a vibrant calendar of cultural and sporting events.

