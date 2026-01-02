Slovenia EUR 10y benchmark – new mandate

SLOVENIA, January 2 - The Republic of Slovenia, rated A3 (positive) / AA (stable) / A+ (stable), has mandated Barclays, DZ BANK, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, OTP Banka Slovenia and Raiffeisen Bank International to lead manage a new benchmark EUR transaction with a 10-year tenor. The transaction will be Regulation S in dematerialised registered form. The deal is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.