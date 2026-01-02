Submit Release
Slovenia EUR 10y benchmark – new mandate

SLOVENIA, January 2 - The Republic of Slovenia, rated A3 (positive) / AA (stable) / A+ (stable), has mandated Barclays, DZ BANK, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, OTP Banka Slovenia and Raiffeisen Bank International to lead manage a new benchmark EUR transaction with a 10-year tenor. The transaction will be Regulation S in dematerialised registered form. The deal is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.

