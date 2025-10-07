172nd regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, October 7 - Proposed Act on the gradual closure of the Velenje Coal Mine

At today's session, the Government of the Republic of Slovenia began consideration of the proposed Act on the gradual closure of the Velenje Coal Mine, which establishes a comprehensive legal framework for the gradual closure of the Velenje mining area and the liquidation of Premogovnik Velenje, d. o. o. The Government will continue consideration of the proposed act at one of its upcoming sessions.

The Act represents a key step in implementing the National Coal Phase-Out Strategy, which foresees the cessation of coal use by 2033 at the latest. By doing so, Slovenia is joining European efforts to achieve climate neutrality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while ensuring that the transition is carried out in a just and responsible manner and in cooperation with local communities.

The proposed Act is based on a scenario allowing parallel coal production and closure works until 2033, enabling a gradual reduction in the number of employees, maintaining the heat supply for residents of the Šalek Valley and mitigating the socio-economic impact on the region. After 2033, only closure works are foreseen, which will continue until 2045.

The Act includes provisions on occupational and age-related retirement of employees, severance payments and social measures, divestment of non-essential assets, environmental monitoring and remediation, as well as technical and financial supervision of the programme's implementation.

The public was involved through the eDemokracija portal, where most comments were duly taken into account. Particular attention has been paid to ensuring social security for employees affected by the closure of the coal mine.

A substantial financial framework is envisaged for the implementation of the Act – more than EUR 1.1 billion from the state budget over the period up to 2045, or around EUR 50 million per year. Additional funds will be provided from company operations and divestment.

Source: Ministry of Natural Resources and Spatial Planning

Starting points for the drafting of a proposed Act on the economic development restructuring of the Savinja–Šalek coal region

The Government of the Republic of Slovenia also discussed the starting points for the drafting of the proposed Act on the economic development restructuring of the Savinja–Šalek coal region.

The purpose of the act is to remedy and mitigate the consequences of the coal phase-out in the Savinja–Šalek coal region. Addressing the consequences of the coal phase-out must follow the principles of a just transition, generally defined as ensuring that no one is left behind or marginalised in the transition to low-carbon and environmentally sustainable economies and societies.

The Act is based on the following strategic objectives:

Preserving and creating jobs in the region and diversifying industries by stimulating the economy and creating a supportive environment

Providing alternative sources of heating and reducing heat consumption

Developing new sources of electricity generation

Developing degraded areas and promoting the sustainable development of the region

Ensuring lifelong career guidance and training

Preserving the cultural heritage of the coal and energy industries

The Act defines sources of funding and the obligation to report on the implementation of projects and measures.

Source: Ministry of Cohesion and Regional Development

Information on post-flood reconstruction in the municipalities of Solčava, Luče, Gornji Grad, Ljubno, Nazarje, Rečica ob Savinji, Mozirje, Šmartno ob Paki, Braslovče, Velenje, Šoštanj, Tabor, Prebold, Polzela, Vransko and Žalec

At today's session, the Government of the Republic of Slovenia took note of the information on the recovery from the August 2023 floods and landslides in the municipalities of Solčava, Luče, Gornji Grad, Ljubno, Nazarje, Rečica ob Savinji, Mozirje, Šoštanj, Šmartno ob Paki, Velenje, Vransko, Braslovče, Tabor, Prebold, Polzela and Žalec.

Based on a review of the reconstruction after the August 2023 floods and landslides in the area of the municipalities of Solčava, Luče, Ljubno, Gornji Grad, Nazarje, Rečica ob Savinji, Mozirje, Šoštanj, Šmartno ob Paki, Velenje Vransko, Braslovče, Tabor, Prebold, Polzela and Žalec on national and local infrastructure, including watercourses, the economy, agriculture and assistance to natural and legal persons, it can be concluded that the measures taken have been effective and that the rehabilitation is progressing well. Based on all the activities carried out in the last two years, most of the rehabilitation work is expected to be completed within three years.

With consistent implementation of the programmes and the full commitment of all actors, the recovery is expected to be completed within the five-year time frame, with the exception of some challenging investments in the Savinja river basin management.

The Government of the Republic of Slovenia is regularly updated on the implementation of individual programmes for addressing the consequences of the natural disaster of August 2023, which cover the remediation of damage in specific sectors and affected areas. The Office of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia for Post-Flood and Landslide Reconstruction also informs the Government through semi-annual reports on the implementation of measures and projects related to the recovery from the August 2023 floods and landslides. The recovery from the devastating floods and landslides is a vast and challenging process. The reconstruction is financed from the state budget, the Reconstruction Fund and grants from the European Union Solidarity Fund.

Source: Office of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia for Post-Flood and Landslide Reconstruction

Nearly EUR 1 billion for watercourses in two years since the floods

The Government took note of reports from the Slovenian Water Agency on measures and investments in watercourses, which are at an all-time high – nearly EUR 1 billion has been allocated for watercourses since the August 2023 floods. As much as EUR 300 million was invested last year and in the first half of this year.

More than EUR 386 million comes from European funds. Over 100,000 people will be less exposed to the risk of flooding. A total of EUR 172 million has been earmarked for interventions and emergency measures following the August 2023 floods, of which more than EUR 52 million was allocated to the Savinja area. More than EUR 62 million has been set aside in 2024 for the remediation of direct damage to water infrastructure, and almost EUR 21 million for rehabilitation work in the Savinja area. Three national spatial plans in the Savinja area are currently being adopted, which will improve flood safety throughout the Savinja Valley.

Funding for regular maintenance of watercourses across the country has been increased more than tenfold. Last year, almost EUR 46 million was allocated for this purpose, including 6 million for the Savinja River, and this year more than EUR 47 million was secured. One third of the funds is dedicated to the development of torrent catchment areas, which have been neglected in recent decades. This helps to reduce potential damage from future storms and increases the safety of people and property. The solutions being implemented in watercourses are systemic and resilient to climate change. Where appropriate and feasible, nature-based solutions are being introduced to also protect biodiversity.

Source: Ministry of Natural Resources and Spatial Planning

The Government takes note of information on the publication of two calls for tenders for the economic restructuring of coal regions

At today's field session, the Government took note of information on the publication of calls for tenders by the Just Transition Fund for the economic restructuring of coal regions. The Ministry of the Economy, Tourism and Sport is the intermediate body for the implementation of measures under the European Cohesion Policy. The two calls for tenders were published in the Official Journal of the Republic of Slovenia on Friday, 3 October 2025.

The Slovenian Public Agency for Investments, Entrepreneurship and Internationalisation (SPIRIT Slovenia) has published a call for tenders for promoting investments in the economic restructuring of the Zasavje and the Savinja–Šalek (SAŠA) coal regions, with a total value of EUR 68.7 million. Of this, EUR 26.2 million will be available for the Zasavje region and EUR 42.5 million for the SAŠA region. Investments in tangible and intangible assets that contribute to job creation and to diversified and sustainable projects in regions in transition will be eligible for co-funding. The deadline for applications is 1 December 2025 at 12:00.

The Slovenian Research and Innovation Agency (ARIS) has launched a call for tenders for co-funding research and development (R&D) as well as pilot and demonstration (P&D) projects in the two regions, worth a total of EUR 14.42 million. Of this, EUR 4.4 million is available for the Zasavje region and EUR 10 million for the SAŠA region. Co-financing will be provided for R&D and P&D projects by consortia of companies with the aim of developing a new or improved product, process or service – up to the stage where the solution is validated in its final form and suitable for use in a real environment or tested in practice. The deadline for applications to this call for tenders is 15 January 2026 at 14:00.

The calls aim to promote sustainable investment, create new jobs and support the economic restructuring of regions facing the challenges of coal phase-out towards a low-carbon, circular and digital economy.

The calls are funded by the European Union under the Just Transition Fund 2025–2028.

Source: Ministry of the Economy, Tourism and Sport

Implementation of the Just Transition Fund for the Savinja–Šalek coal region

At the session, the Government of the Republic of Slovenia took note of the implementation of the Just Transition Fund projects for the Savinja–Šalek coal region.

The Just Transition Fund (JTF) is a new feature of the European Cohesion Policy programme for the period 2021–2027. In Slovenia, two coal regions, the Savinja–Šalek and the Zasavje regions, are eligible for funding. The funds are earmarked for the restructuring of economies in areas where coal use has been or will be phased out.

A total of EUR 188,988,235.30 has been allocated for the co-financing of projects in the Savinja–Šalek coal region for the period 2021–2027 (JTF funds and Slovenian participation). The Ministry of Cohesion and Regional Development, as the managing authority, has already issued decisions to support projects amounting to EUR 141,941,713.88 (JTF funds and Slovenian participation). Projects are being implemented by several ministries acting as intermediate bodies.

The following projects are currently being implemented under the programme:

District heating transformation, Phase 1

Biomass biorefinery research laboratory

Enhanced provision of quality and accessible learning

Old power plant – the centre of the future

Velenje Technology Park

Pesje East business zone

Two calls for tenders were published on Friday, 3 October 2025:

Call for tenders for promoting investments in the economic restructuring of the Zasavje and the Savinja-Šalek coal regions

Call for tenders for co-funding R&D and P&D projects in the Zasavje and the Savinja–Šalek coal regions

Source: Ministry of Cohesion and Regional Development