Minister Fajon: After two years of suffering, hope emerges in Gaza

SLOVENIA, October 7 - "Two years later, however, a light at the end of the tunnel is beginning to appear. The negotiations in Egypt have raised hopes that the violence will end, and that Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners will be released. It is hoped that weapons will no longer determine the future of civilians and that they will have a future after all," said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon during a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Cairo, where the peace negotiations are taking place, while on her way to Algeria.

During her talks with the Egyptian Foreign Minister, she supported Trump's Peace to Prosperity plan as a means of facilitating dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians. "We believe that, with the necessary adjustments and in compliance with international law and the legitimate rights of both peoples, this plan can provide a sound foundation for a lasting and just peace in the Middle East. This terrible war must end. It is our shared moral responsibility, as well as an opportunity to achieve peace and end the suffering of civilians." She added that Slovenia would continue to strive for peace in the region, to protect civilians, to secure the release of hostages and to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. "A ceasefire is a crucial first step towards ending this brutal war. Violence must never have the final say – anywhere or over anyone."

Minister Fajon emphasised Slovenia's strong and unequivocal condemnation of all acts of terrorist violence against civilians and supported the calls of the UN Secretary-General, the EU and other partners for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. "The abduction of civilians is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and cannot be subject to negotiation or bargaining."

In this regard, we insist that all stakeholders must consistently comply with international humanitarian law. The protection of civilians, unimpeded humanitarian access and the prohibition of collective punishment are non-negotiable. Every alleged war crime must be investigated independently and those responsible must be brought to justice.

Slovenia calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, as well as measures that will lead to lasting peace for everyone in Israel, Palestine and the wider Middle East. We support all diplomatic efforts towards a comprehensive political solution that includes Israel's security, effective security guarantees for Palestinians and the realisation of a two-state solution.