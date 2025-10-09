AS UAE BUILDS AN AI FUTURE, ATELIC ENSURES ALL BUSINESSES HAVE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY TO IMPLEMENT ON-PREM, ROI SOLUTION.

Dr. Chris Cooper Joins the Atelic Board Atelic means a 'journey without end' Co-Founder of Atelic, Ben Owen

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new Startup in the fast growing space of AI has made one thing clear. Your shiny new AI Agentic pilot might end up costing you money."We hear from clients, customers & partners one consistent theme, that their IT team are experimenting with AI, but many are unsure how secure, how compliant, how impactful & how scalable these pilots are?" said Ben Owen, ex-IBM executive & one of the co-founders of Atelic . Ben also added that “Our approach starts with an assessment, but results in a simple solution. We have designed ATELIC STUDIO to tackle three key Industry specific challenges with Supervisory Agents & have a more tailored fast-build Foundry program for newcomers that need a solution but struggle to define success.”The ATELIC STUDIO Industry leaders are experts within their field, from Dr.Kate Kondrateva in Healthcare, Dr. Omid Givehchi Advising in Manufacturing & Simon Williams leading Energy. The Atelic Industry leaders are from the industry and have lived the day-to-day painpoints these large scale, data rich, but systems poor enterprise customers have. The Industries that these solutions are being deployed in have very specific challenges, from security, to data sensors & data lakes that are siloed, to regulatory compliance.To support these industry leaders, Atelic also announced the joining of Dr. Chris Cooper as their second board advisor alongside Amr Awadallah. Dr. Cooper has been based in the UAE for over 16 years and has served in Executive positions at Adnoc, IBM, Seagate, Lenovo & HP. Most recently he took the reigns on the regions first Unicorn AI startup, AIQ and lead them though the transition and purchase, valued at over $1.4B US Dollars.Dr Cooper, who lives in Dubai said “The team at Atelic is the special sauce, their industry expertise spans from healthcare PHD’s who helped drive AI research on Cancer & blood born disease detection, to Energy Geologists with ML expertise on offshore oil platforms, to leaders who actually contributed to the Industry 4.0 project and helped role it out across Europe. This level of industry expertise is both unique and exciting”.Dr. Kate Kondrateva has experience across all these challenges as she begins to deploy her prebuilt, enterprise-ready healthcare solution - MedVIEW. Her vision is to “Deliver a new level of patient care & experience while ensuring the clinic & healthcare provider can quantify their transformation to AI with real ROI. The days of AI hype are nearly over and we are ready to ensure the real delivery of AI transformation takes place."As ATELIC partners with REACH DIGITAL & shares a booth (Hall 18, Booth 30) at the UAE Government Pavilion at GITEX 2025, The Atelic team is clear; This is the time to stop building pilots that don’t move the business needle. While press headlines lament the failures of Enterprise AI, whats abundantly clear is that consumer facing apps like GPT are now a familiar lexicon of every individual. Its time to step up and do things right at the enterprise level, and we are here to help.About ATELICChallenging the status quo of traditional AI consultancies, Atelic introduces Services-as-a-Software (SAAS²) to drive real business value and trust in AI for enterprises across the GCC. We empower organizations with immediate, measurable outcomes through prebuilt generative AI and Agentic solutions, coupled with immersive training and uncompromising data security.

