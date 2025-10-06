ATELIC BUILDS NEW TOOLKIT AIMED AT SECURE, SIMPLE & STRATEGIC AI DELIVERY WITH BUSINESS ROI AS THE MAIN INCENTIVE

Amr Awadallah joins Atelic as Board Advisor Atelic awarded a UAE Cyber Security Award in May 2025 Atelic at GITEX, Hall 18, booth 30

ATELIC launches Atelic ‘Studio’, a solution for businesses in the Middle East to utilize a simplified AI framework as a toolkit for industry, health & energy.

When the team at Atelic approached me, I recognized their unique strength & positioning” — Amr Awadallah

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With GITEX 2025 just around the corner, Atelic is excited to announce the launch of “Atelic Studio”. An Industry specific solution for the key UAE verticals of Energy, Health & Manufacturing. These 3 industries alone made up more than half of the United Arab Emirates economy in 2024 and are crucial enterprise level clients and customers.Ben Owen (CEO & Co-Founder) said that he believes the world will change once Enterprise grade, trusted AI is used more widely. He continued saying that “We know that every enterprise customer approaches their business slightly different, but having a combination of experts in specific industries, who are also AI experts means we can actually build solutions that have impact and ensure these solutions are then tailored for each customer outcome. It’s this optimism that has led the 6-month old startup to enlist Amr Awadallah to join their board as a strategic advisor.Dr. Amr Awadallah is no stranger to the GCC or the global technology landscape and has founded many unicorns, one of which was sold for $5.3B US Dollars. A co-founder of Cloudera, a former Vice President at Google Cloud, and now Founder & CEO of Vectara, he brings decades of experience in building transformative platforms.Speaking from his home in California, Dr. Awadallah said: “When the team at Atelic approached me, I recognized their unique strength & positioning. They are bringing deep industry expertise with Enterprise grade AI solutions to the market. That capability is sorely missing in today’s AI landscape and I am excited to help mentor them and look forward to seeing the meaningful impact they will deliver for customers.”“The Atelic ‘Studio’ Suite of agents includes the term ‘View’ as a representative of what we aim to achieve as the Human + Agentic partnership takes hold”. Said David Chalklen, Chief Marketing Officer. He continued, “Having a supervisory VIEW of data, workstreams, other agents, issues & analytics all combined while using NLP is what our customers asked for, and we delivered”.The aptly named “PlainVIEW” is for Energy & ensures drilling agents & data-lakes are co-ordinated for advanced maintenance. The “MedVIEW” is for doctors to quickly & seamlessly access & review patient file data & co-ordinate with admins for bookings & follow-ups. The “CityVIEW” is for managed buildings & shopping malls to ensure sensor & diagnostic data is streamlined & maintenance anticipated. The team is excited to demonstrate their tools at the GITEX Dubai event, Oct 13 – 17 and will be at the Government Pavillion with ReachDigital in Hall 18, Booth 30.About AtelicChallenging the status quo of traditional AI consultancies, Atelic introduces Services-as-a-Software (SAAS²) to drive real business value and trust in AI for enterprises across the GCC. We empower organizations with immediate, measurable outcomes through prebuilt generative AI and agentic solutions, coupled with immersive training and uncompromising data security.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.