Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,750 in the last 365 days.

CE visits Guangzhou for National Games flame-lighting ceremony

MACAU, October 9 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, is attending this morning the flame-lighting ceremony in Nansha District, Guangzhou, for the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympic Games.

At the ceremony, leaders from the General Administration of Sport of China; the China Disabled Persons’ Federation; Guangdong Province; the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; and the Macao Special Administrative Region, are scheduled to ignite jointly the “sacred flame” for the events. Subsequently, torches of the flame will be presented respectively to Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao.

Others attending today’s event include: the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture and Chairperson of the Macao Competition Zone Organising Committee, Ms O Lam; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Director of the Preparatory Office for the 15th National Games and the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympic Games in Macao, Mr Pun Weng Kun.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CE visits Guangzhou for National Games flame-lighting ceremony

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more