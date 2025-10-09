CE visits Guangzhou for National Games flame-lighting ceremony

MACAU, October 9 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, is attending this morning the flame-lighting ceremony in Nansha District, Guangzhou, for the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympic Games.

At the ceremony, leaders from the General Administration of Sport of China; the China Disabled Persons’ Federation; Guangdong Province; the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; and the Macao Special Administrative Region, are scheduled to ignite jointly the “sacred flame” for the events. Subsequently, torches of the flame will be presented respectively to Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao.

Others attending today’s event include: the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture and Chairperson of the Macao Competition Zone Organising Committee, Ms O Lam; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Director of the Preparatory Office for the 15th National Games and the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympic Games in Macao, Mr Pun Weng Kun.