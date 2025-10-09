Minister Buti Manamela on escalating unrest at University of Fort Hare

The escalating unrest at the University of Fort Hare is deeply concerning. As such, this evening, I have had a discussion with student representatives and implored on them to de-escalate the situation at the university and ensure that all protest action is peaceful, and provide leadership that protects both lives and university property.

I have also conveyed a message to the University Council through the Chair and requested a detailed de-escalation plan, including taking the necessary measures to protect lives and campus infrastructure.

A Ministerial and Departmental team, led by Professor Ahmed Bawa, is already on the ground engaging management, student leaders, unions, and the Institutional Forums to help stabilise the situation and facilitate dialogue.

We remain concerned about the destruction of property and acts of violence and condemn in the strongest terms actions that rob future generations of learning opportunities and divert scarce resources from improving the quality of education in our country.

I welcome the initiative of the Premier of the Eastern Cape, Honourable Oscar Mabuyane, to deploy a group of respected community and church leaders, including Rev Finca, Hartland, Mbethe, Nopece, Ntlali, Nyobole, and Vika, to complement these efforts and help calm tensions. I have also been in contact with the MEC for Community Safety to ensure that law enforcement acts proportionately and that criminal elements do not exploit the situation.

I implore all students and stakeholders to refrain from violence, intimidation, and damage to property. Let us protect the University of Fort Hare’s proud legacy through dialogue, discipline, and collective responsibility.

