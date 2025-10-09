Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,752 in the last 365 days.

Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa launch October Transport Month at roundtable discussion focusing on the transport economy, 9 Oct

Members of the media are invited to participate in a roundtable discussion focusing on the transport economy, organized by the National Department of Transport in collaboration with the National Press Club. The October Transport Month (OTM) campaign will be officially launched by Transport Minister Ms. Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa during this gathering.

Details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 09 October 2025 
Time: 15H30 for 16H00
Venue: Graduate School of Business Leadership, Cnr Janadel and, Alexandra Ave, Midrand, 1686

Media Contact
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
‪066 476 9015
MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za
 

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa launch October Transport Month at roundtable discussion focusing on the transport economy, 9 Oct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more