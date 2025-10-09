Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa launch October Transport Month at roundtable discussion focusing on the transport economy, 9 Oct
Members of the media are invited to participate in a roundtable discussion focusing on the transport economy, organized by the National Department of Transport in collaboration with the National Press Club. The October Transport Month (OTM) campaign will be officially launched by Transport Minister Ms. Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa during this gathering.
Details are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 09 October 2025
Time: 15H30 for 16H00
Venue: Graduate School of Business Leadership, Cnr Janadel and, Alexandra Ave, Midrand, 1686
Media Contact
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
066 476 9015
MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za
