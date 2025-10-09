Minister John Steenhuisen on Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan

The Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan (AAMP) is proving to be a step in the right direction for the agricultural sector. The latest figures emerging from the AAMP Progress Report indicate that agricultural production volumes have steadily increased from 11% in 2015–2019 to 13% in 2019–2023.

This growth is attributed to the inclusivity and transformation agenda that the AAMP seeks to achieve. Data indicates that there has been significant growth in production volumes of various agricultural commodities. For example, maize production has increased from 34% to 65%, soya bean from 72% to 80%, wheat from 17% to 53%, deciduous fruits from 17% to 49%, viticulture from 25% to 62%, and tomatoes from 8% to 94% over a period of three years.

“The Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan is a collective plan of action to achieve the National Development Plan’s vision for agriculture and agro-processing,” said Minister Steenhuisen at the AAMP Executive Oversight Committee Meeting in Stellenbosch, Western Cape on 7 October 2025.

The Executive Oversight Committee (EOC) of the AAMP, chaired by the Minister of Agriculture, was established following the signing of the AAMP by stakeholders in May 2022.

Referring to the AAMP, the Minister said: “A good plan properly executed today is better than a perfect plan executed next week,” quoting George S. Patton. He added that agriculture is fundamentally important to the country’s economy, as well as food security.

“South Africa’s agricultural future will be determined by how well we work together. If we maintain the unity and resolve we have shown in this room, then the growth targets we have set—another 12 to 15 percent in the coming years—are not only achievable, they are within our grasp.”

The AAMP was created by government, business, labour and civil organisations, and it is implemented through the Value Chain Round Tables (VCRTs) and production schemes as delivery models, both of which are chaired by government and industries in the agricultural sector.

The Minister continues to make a call to all stakeholders to come on board and make an effort to address the challenges that are facing the sector through solutions-driven and constructive engagements. Minister John Steenhuisen reiterates that he will continue to support interventions that advocate for equality in terms of opportunities and inclusivity for a viable agricultural sector.

