National Youth Development Agency briefs media ahead of Youth Consultation 2025, 9 Oct

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) invites members of the media to a media briefing to be addressed by the Executive Chairperson, Dr. Sunshine Myende, together with members of the NYDA Board.

The briefing will precede the Youth Consultation 2025, which is scheduled for 9 October 2025 at the NYDA Headquarters in Johannesburg under the theme “Youth Power: Advancing Economic Participation and Social Cohesion.

The media briefing will outline the objectives, expected outcomes, and strategic importance of the Youth Consultation, which seeks to foster inclusive dialogue and youth-led solutions to South Africa’s most pressing challenges.

The Honourable Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms. Sindisiwe Chikunga, will attend both the media briefing and the Youth Consultation. The Youth Consultation 2025 will serve as a national platform for reflection, dialogue, and collective action on critical youth development priorities, including unemployment, education and skills development, mental health, gender- based violence, and social cohesion.

Also expected to attend are:

Hon. Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, Deputy Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Hon. Phumzile Mgcina, Deputy Minister for Mineral and Petroleum Resources

Hon. Palomino Jama, Member of Parliament

Hon. Moipone Mhlongo, Member of the Provincial Legislature

Confirmed attendees for the media briefing and Youth Consultation 2025 include youth formations such as the South African Youth Council (SAYC), ANC Youth League (ANCYL), DA Youth, Democratic Alliance Student Organisation (DASO), South African Students Congress (SASCO), Congress of South African Students (COSAS), Young Communist League (YCL), ANC Women’s League Young Women’s Desk, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Youth Brigade, Mkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP) Youth, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Student Command, the National Freedom Party (NFP) Youth, and other youth civil society organisations.

Media briefing details:

Date: Thursday, 9 October 2025

Time: 08:30 – 09:30

Venue: NYDA Head Office, 7 Naivasha Road, Sunninghill, Sandton

For RSVP and media interview requests, please contact Ms. Khanya Sixishe on camagwini.sixishe@nyda.gov.za

Media Enquiries:

Ms. Feziwe Ndwayana

Office of the Executive Chairperson: Media Liaison Officer

E-mail: ziwe.Ndwayana@nyda.gov.za

