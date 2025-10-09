Minister Gwede Mantashe delivers closing remarks at 2025 Annual Joburg Indaba Debate, 9 Oct

Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe, will deliver the closing remarks at the Joburg Indaba on 09 October 2025, following two days of robust engagement at the Inanda Club in Sandton, Gauteng.

Held under the theme “Partnering for Progress: Unlocking Mining’s Full Potential”, the 2025 Indaba has focused on practical solutions to the challenges facing South Africa’s mining sector, while exploring opportunities for growth, reindustrialisation, and long-term sustainability.

Building on the momentum of the 2024 Indaba, which emphasised regulatory clarity and stronger collaboration, the 2025 event continues to drive efforts to safeguard progress and position mining as a catalyst for inclusive economic development. Minister Mantashe’s address will underscore the value of open dialogue platforms like the Joburg Indaba in strengthening partnerships and shaping the future of the industry.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Minister’s closing remarks as follows:

Date: Thursday, 09 October 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Inanda Club, Sandton, Gauteng Province

