President Cyril Ramaphosa: Luncheon during official visit in Ireland

Master of Ceremonies,

Your Excellency, President Michael Higgins,

Honourable Ministers,

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Allow me to begin by thanking you, Your Excellency, for the warm welcome we have received in the Republic of Ireland.

Beyond our strong bilateral relationship, Ireland and South Africa share deep fraternal bonds that date back many years.

We remember with gratitude and humility the support that the Irish people gave to our struggle for democracy and freedom.

The struggles of our respective peoples for statehood have rendered us kin.

So, when South Africans visit Ireland, it is a homecoming.

Ireland and the Irish people hold a special place in my own heart.

Alongside President Martti Ahtisaari of Finland, I was honoured to have played a small part in the decommissioning process in Northern Ireland.

I have always held the greatest admiration for the Irish people, for their resilience, for their unwavering courage and for the principled solidarity Ireland has always extended to those suffering oppression and injustice.

Through the South Africa-Ireland Joint Commission for Cooperation, we have maintained cordial relations rooted in mutual respect, shared values and a common commitment to multilateralism.

South Africa acknowledges the partnership with Ireland on various issues relevant to the United Nations and the UN Security Council.

We share a vision of a just, peaceful and more equal world order in which all countries can develop and thrive.

We share similar views on how to navigate these difficult times, by standing together to uphold the principles of the UN Charter, adhere to international law and strengthen the institutions of global cooperation.

South Africa commends Ireland for its consistent principled position on Israel’s war on Gaza.

There is growing global consensus that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and that the world must unite to end the conflict.

We are encouraged by Ireland’s decision to recognise the Palestinian State as a vital part of a just and enduring peace.

International solidarity is now more essential than ever.

The pursuit of peace through dialogue and diplomacy is now more essential than ever.

That is why South Africa has repeatedly called for dialogue and negotiation to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

We continue to emphasise the importance of achieving peace in all conflicts through negotiation rather than force.

Your Excellency,

Just over a decade ago, we welcomed you to South Africa as part of your three-country tour of Africa.

On that visit, you had the opportunity to engage with leaders from government and business on strengthening economic ties between our two countries.

South Africa is Ireland’s largest trading partner in Africa, with imports ranging from aircraft to data processing machinery to pharmaceutical products.

According to the Embassy of Ireland in Pretoria, South Africa imported approximately 46 million Euros of Irish whiskey last year.

This is one of the many Irish traditions that we South Africans cherish and celebrate.

A number of South African companies have investments in Ireland, just as several Irish companies have an established presence in our country.

We are keen to strengthen and deepen these ties and to build links between Ireland and the African continent more broadly.

Our partnership in development continues to grow from strength to strength.

The Kader Asmal Fellowship, named for the South African freedom fighter who found a home in Ireland, is one such example of cooperation.

Since it was established in 2012, the Fellowship has provided scholarship opportunities to more than 100 South African students at master’s level in Ireland’s higher education institutions.

The Embassy of Ireland has provided funding for research projects and study visits between Irish and South African universities.

South Africa is honoured to be leading the G20 under the theme Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.

We are pleased that Ireland is actively participating in the G20 as a guest country.

For the G20 to retain its relevance in today’s turbulent world, it must address issues of development, debt sustainability, climate action and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr President, as you come to the end of your term, I would like to thank you for your leadership and unwavering commitment to a just and equitable world.

I wish you well in your future endeavours and wish the Irish people a successful Presidential election on the 24th of October.

Thank you once again for your warm friendship and hospitality.

This has indeed been a homecoming for us.

I thank you.

