Deputy Minister David Mahlobo hosts 2025 Water and Sanitation Education Programme Awards Ceremony, 10 Oct
Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, Mr David Mahlobo, will host the Award Ceremony for the Water and Sanitation Education Programme (WSEP) 2025 at ANEW Hotel in Benoni, Gauteng, on 10 October 2025.
WSEP is the department’s school-based education initiative aimed at creating awareness among learners and society about water resources management, water services and sanitation. It also promotes careers in the water sector for learners.
The programme gives exposure to school learners to identify water and sanitation challenges in their respective schools and communities, and to develop innovative inventions to address these challenges.
During the Ceremony, bursaries, laptops, prize money, certificates, and trophies will be awarded to the winning schools and learners. The Department of Water and Sanitation encourages learners to study towards water and sanitation-related careers using the bursaries offered.
Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:
Date: 10 October 2025
Time: 09h00 – 14h00
Venue: ANEW Hotel, Benoni, Gauteng
For media confirmations please contact:
Nthabiseng Dhlamini
Cell: 082 878 6915
E-mail: dhlaminin@dws.gov.za
Enquiries:
Ms Wisane Mavasa
Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation
Cell: 060 561 8935
E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za
