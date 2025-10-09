Higher Education and Training conducts oversight visit to Ingwe TVET College, 10 Oct

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, along with the Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Hon. Sello Seitlholo, will lead a joint oversight visit to Ingwe TVET College, Mount Frere Campus in the Eastern Cape on Friday, 10 October 2025.

The purpose of this joint oversight visit is to address water supply challenges across all five Ingwe TVET College campuses: Maluti Campus in Maluti, Sithetho Campus in Bizana, Mount Frere Campus in Mount Frere, Ngqungqushe Campus in Lusikisiki, and Mt Fletcher Campus in Mount Fletcher.

This intervention follows a communiqué from Deputy Minister Gondwe to her counterpart in the Department of Water and Sanitation, Deputy Minister Seitlholo, requesting assistance in resolving the water crisis at Ingwe TVET College.

Ingwe TVET College has around 8 000 students across its five campuses and is located within three municipalities responsible for its water supply: Alfred Nzo, Joe Gqabi, and O.R. Tambo District Municipalities.

The campuses most affected by water supply problems, which need urgent intervention, are Mount Frere and Lusikisiki campuses. Students currently depend on a mix of boreholes and rainwater tanks, as there are no serviced sanitation lines, with septic tanks remaining the only solution.

The oversight visit seeks to provide both short-term and long-term infrastructural solutions.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Time: 09:00 – 12:00

Date: 10 October 2025

Venue: Ingwe TVET College, Mount Frere Campus, Eastern Cape

