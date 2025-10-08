Senate Bill 766 Printer's Number 1223
PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 823, 987
PRINTER'S NO. 1223
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
766
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROWN, FONTANA, STEFANO AND DUSH, MAY 22, 2025
AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON CHILDREN AND YOUTH, HOUSE OF
REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, OCTOBER 8, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in departmental powers and
duties as to licensing, providing for child care center
attendance eligibility; and abrogating a regulation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Article X of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31,
No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a
subarticle to read:
(e) Child Care Center
Section 1090. Attendance Eligibility.--(a) Notwithstanding
55 Pa. Code § 3270.3a (relating to applicability-statement of
policy), 55 Pa. Code Ch. 3270 (relating to child care centers)
shall not apply to a part-day school-age program for children
who meet any of the following:
(1) Who, ninety days before the beginning of the upcoming
school year, are eligible to attend kindergarten in the upcoming
school year, as defined by the local school district's age
