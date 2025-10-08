Submit Release
Senate Bill 1050 Printer's Number 1224

PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1224

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1050

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, MARTIN, BAKER, BROWN, CULVER,

BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL, ARGALL,

FARRY, VOGEL, COSTA, ROTHMAN, LAUGHLIN AND SCHWANK,

OCTOBER 8, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, OCTOBER 8, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in child protective services, further

providing for persons required to report suspected child

abuse.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6311 of Title 23 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 6311. Persons required to report suspected child abuse.

* * *

(e) Additional reporting.--A mandated reporter enumerated in

subsection (a) shall make a report of suspected child abuse in

accordance with section 6313 via the Statewide toll-free

telephone number under section 6332 (relating to establishment

of Statewide toll-free telephone number) or by electronic

submission under section 6305 (relating to electronic reporting)

if the mandated reporter comes into contact with or has

reasonable cause to suspect the existence of child sexual abuse

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Senate Bill 1050 Printer's Number 1224

