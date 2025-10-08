Senate Bill 1050 Printer's Number 1224
PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1224
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1050
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, MARTIN, BAKER, BROWN, CULVER,
BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL, ARGALL,
FARRY, VOGEL, COSTA, ROTHMAN, LAUGHLIN AND SCHWANK,
OCTOBER 8, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, OCTOBER 8, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in child protective services, further
providing for persons required to report suspected child
abuse.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6311 of Title 23 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 6311. Persons required to report suspected child abuse.
* * *
(e) Additional reporting.--A mandated reporter enumerated in
subsection (a) shall make a report of suspected child abuse in
accordance with section 6313 via the Statewide toll-free
telephone number under section 6332 (relating to establishment
of Statewide toll-free telephone number) or by electronic
submission under section 6305 (relating to electronic reporting)
if the mandated reporter comes into contact with or has
reasonable cause to suspect the existence of child sexual abuse
